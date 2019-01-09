‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Cane Feels Guilty

The Young and the Restless recap for Wednesday, January 9 shows Jack taunting Victor in jail. Plus, Lola gets paid, Cane gets a letter from Lily, and Devon and Ana make up.

Ana (Loren Lott) packed her bags and left Devon’s (Bryton James). Obviously, her brother doesn’t want her there. Nate (Brooks Darnell) noticed, and he begged Ana to give Devon another chance. When Devon realized that Ana planned to leave, he apologized for his recent poor behavior, and he also admitted that he’s been trying so hard not to feel that he didn’t put feeling into Fen’s single.

Ultimately, Devon promised to do better and asked Ana to stay. He even gave her a family picture frame, and it seemed like things between the siblings are on the right track.

Speaking of the right track, Devon asked Ana to stay with him and Abby (Melissa Ordway) while they taste tested Lola’s (Sasha Calle) dishes for the restaurant. Lola hit a home run with the items, but both Devon and Abby felt Lola’s pricing suggestions were too low. Other than that, they adored the food, and let Lola know her originality is why they hired her for the job. Then, they stunned the young chef with a large sign on bonus. Later, Kyle (Michael Mealor) celebrated with his girlfriend, and he tried to convince her she earned the paycheck.

Meanwhile, Cane (Daniel Goddard) read a letter from Lily (Christel Khalil). She opened up to her husband about how strained things are between them and explained why. Ultimately, the message made Cane feel guilty about his kiss with Victoria (Amelia Heinle). After he read the letter, Charlie (Noah Alexander Gerry) and Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) talked Cane into attending Reed’s (Tristan Lake Leabu) memorial for J.T. at Victoria’s house. Inquisitr reported that Cane and Victoria’s tense run in at the memorial leads to Billy becoming suspicious of the two.

Finally, Jack (Peter Bergman) visited Victor (Eric Braeden) in jail. Jack assured his nemesis that he would take care of his family no matter what, which Victor assured Jack he would not need to. The Mustache was still running things from inside the bars. While Victor actually might have convinced Jack he was innocent, Jack even told Victor not to hold his breath about beating the charges. Many people in prison for life had felt there’s no way they would get convicted, and Jack felt sure Victor would wind up in the same boat.