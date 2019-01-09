Police Obtain Warrant To Test DNA Of Male Staffers Where Woman in Vegetative State Gave Birth

It appears that local law enforcement are treating the incident as as sexual assault, which is a felony crime.

As the Inquistr previously reported, an Arizona woman gave birth to a healthy baby, despite having been in a vegetative state for 14 years. The ordeal has prompted law enforcement officials to launch an investigation to explore allegation of sexual abuse by a male staff member, and now, the Washington Post has reported that local police have obtained a warrant to test the DNA of the men working in the facility.

This latest development follows the resignation — which was unanimously accepted — by the CEO of Hacienda Healthcare, Bill Timmons. A spokesperson for the facility, David Leibowitz, shared a statement which included a promise by board member Gary Orman that the nursing home will do everything in it’s power to cooperate with law enforcement officials to ensure the safety of those in their care.

“Gary Orman, Executive Vice President of the Hacienda Board and a Board Member since 1992, vowed that Hacienda ‘will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization’,” Leibowitz sad, as AZ Family reported.

The 29-year old woman, who had been in a coma for several years following a drowning incident, was part of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, as the Washington Post revealed. On Tuesday, the tribe released a statement saying that they hoped that justice in this incident will be served.

Phoenix PD obtain DNA samples from #Hacienda HealthCare staff week after vegetative patient gives birth https://t.co/W7ggE3zCtR — azfamily 3TV CBS 5 (@azfamily) January 9, 2019

“On behalf of the Tribe, I am deeply shocked and horrified at the treatment of one of our members. It is my hope that justice will be served,” tribe Chairman Terry Rambler said in the statement.

Whether or not the staff of the facility have responded to the police’s request for DNA samples remains unclear, but state officials and lawmakers have stepped in as well, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released a statement as well, saying that the state and it’s officials are also investigating Hacienda Healthcare to reevaluate the state’s contract and regulatory authority to ensure the safety of the patients there.

The families of the remaining patients in the facility have noticed an uptick in the amount of security guards in the unit, and some are even sleeping in the rooms of their loved ones to keep an eye on them. A new policy has been implemented that states that any male staff member wishing to enter the room of a female patient must do so with a female member of staff accompanying them.

Though the new procedures are in place, many family members of the residents of Hacienda Healthcare say that the new protocol is simply not enough, and they will remain an active presence in the facility as the sexual assault allegation continues.

“Trust has been broken. Trust has definitely been broken,” Karina Cesena, the mother of a a resident who suffers from a traumatic brain injury said.