‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Mac Stuns Reed!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, January 10 brings a problematic task for Nick as his girlfriend and family are at odds. Plus, Mackenzie surprises Reed.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) takes on a nearly insurmountable task as he works to keep the peace between Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and his family, according to She Knows Soaps. Victor (Eric Braeden) is in jail on false charges. He did not murder J.T., and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), Phyllis and Sharon (Sharon Case) know it. However, for Phyllis, Victor going down for the crime is just fine. After all, he never paid for swapping out Jack (Peter Bergman) with Marco, and she’s still beyond angry about that.

Of course, Nikki and Victoria do not agree with their co-conspirator. They want Victor out of jail as soon as possible, and Nick is waffling on whether or not he believes Victor is innocent or guilty. Unfortunately for Nick, he’s not in on the truth just yet, and instead he’s tasked with keeping things between his mom, sister, and girlfriend tolerable, which is going to be just about impossible because Inquisitr reports that Phyllis reveals way too much at J.T.’s upcoming memorial, and the Newmans are not thrilled about it.

Speaking of the memorial, Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) surprises Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) by showing up in Genoa City to attend. For some reason, Reed did not expect to see his stepmom come back to town and be there the celebration of his dad’s life. However, Mac is back, and she also wants some answers about what really happened to the father of her children.

Of course, Victoria knows way more than she’s ever let on to Mac. It’s going to be even more difficult to keep a lid on things with J.T.’s other wife in Genoa City looking around to find out what happened to J.T. Plus, there’s the fact that Nikki feels absolutely awful that Victor is in jail and faces a trial for a crime she committed. It all adds up to a perfect storm for the truth to finally come out.

Then, there’s the whole Phyllis issue, and Phyllis’s revelation about J.T. abusing Victoria will end up ruining J.T.’s memorial for Reed. No son wants to find out that his dead father hurt his mother. Talk about a soul-shattering thing to learn. Now Reed will never get the chance to say goodbye to the dad he thought he had.