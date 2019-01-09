Ashley Graham Shows Skin In A Crop-Top In Inspiring Post About Confidence

Ashley's rocking a crop-top and underwear as she opens up about body confidence.

Plus-size model Ashley Graham is posing in a crop-top and sharing an inspiring message about confidence in a new post uploaded to Instagram. The stunning star posted an important lesson for her 8 million followers on January 8 as she shared the secret to being body confident and not being afraid to show off some skin.

Graham smiled from ear to ear in the black and white photo she posted to her account which showed her rocking a long-sleeved ribbed crop-top and what appeared to be a matching pair of underwear during a photo shoot.

The star looked happy and healthy as she showed off her radiant smile for the camera.

Writing in the caption of the skin-baring snap, Ashley revealed that she gets asked all the time about how she’s so confident with her body despite not necessarily fitting into what’s considered standard for a model when it comes to her size.

“The question I get asked the most is always, how did you gain confidence? And I always have the same answer…,” the model wrote on the social media site this week.

“It’s a journey and everyone’s is different,” Ashley continued. “Confidence comes from knowing who you are and not allowing others to dictate otherwise.”

Her post already has more than 448,000 likes.

And Graham’s certainly proven in the past that she’s full of body confidence.

Her latest inspiring message comes shortly after the star proudly flaunted her body in two different bikinis on social media during a vacation.

The Sport’s Illustrated model showed off her curves while soaking up the sun, even sharing videos of herself posing in the mirror in a two-piece as well as making her way down to the beach.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Prior to that, the Inquisitr shared that Ashley was also spotted posing in a bright purple bikini as she proudly revealed her body to the world.

The star has teamed up with Swimwear for All to create a line of swimsuits and bikinis available for all shapes and sizes.

Ashley has also opened up about her big secret to body confidence in the past, admitting last year that one of the most hated questions she gets asked comes from posing in her swimwear.

“It’s exhausting to have to always talk about how ‘brave’ you are for getting into a bikini because your cellulite is hanging out,” Graham told Fashion Week Daily in September.

“The worst question I get asked all the time is, ‘How did you find the confidence to get into that bikini and get photographed and not get your cellulite retouched?'” she then added, telling the outlet that she “got over it.”

As reported by Harper’s Bazaar, Ashley unveiled un-retouched photos of her body to promote her swimwear line last year. In a statement, she said she hoped that the snaps “instill a fearless belief in everyone to be happy in their own skin and enjoy living in the moment, no matter who is watching.”