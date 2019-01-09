Did Kailyn Lowry And Chris Lopez Split Again? ‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Hints At Breakup On Twitter

Kailyn Lowry may be tired of trying.

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez were rumored to have gotten back together at the end of last year but on Twitter, she recently seemed to hint at a split.

According to a January 8 report from In Touch Weekly magazine, the mother of three, who confirmed she was not single months ago, suggested on social media that she was getting sick of trying to force her relationship to work.

“At what point does it go from ‘trying’ to forcing a relationship to work? Thoughts?” she asked her fans and followers.

Over the past several months, Lowry has hinted at her alleged romance with Lopez, the father of her third child, on a number of occasions. Most recently, she revealed that it most definitely wasn’t “love at first sight” with her third baby daddy and shared a couple of photos of him on her Instagram page.

Although Lowry’s tweet certainly led to rumors of a possible breakup, she denied she was referring to a split when asked for comment from In Touch Weekly magazine, revealing that she was “just looking for content for [her] podcast,” Coffee Convos with Lindsie Chrisley.

Kailyn Lowry shared the photo of Chris Lopez and their son, Lux Russell, on her Instagram page in October.

Following the birth of their son in 2017, a source told Hollywood Life that Kailyn Lowry was “blown away” by how much Chris Lopez had bonded with Lux Russell.

“Throughout Kailyn’s pregnancy, Chris was adamant that he wanted nothing to do with the baby, but he’s done a complete 180, and it’s clear that he’s absolutely smitten,” the insider explained.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 may recall, Lowry and Lopez called it quits on their relationship after just months of dating in late 2016 and, at the time, Lowry was pregnant. The situation was far from ideal and for the latter half of her pregnancy, the reality star was forced to go through the baby preparations alone.

Luckily, things eventually took a turn for the better with Lopez stepping up as a doting dad.

“Chris is being a real hands-on dad, he’s changing diapers, feeding, and bathing his son, which gives Kailyn some well-deserved and much needed down time,” the source continued. “Kailyn’s getting on really well with Chris now too, and he’s been spending a lot of time at her house.”

To see more of Kailyn Lowry and her family, tune into the Teen Mom 2 Season 9 premiere on Monday, January 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.