Rihanna Flaunts Curves And Pert Booty In Hot Pink Lingerie For Sexy New Photo Shoot

Rihanna has been feeling extra sexy lately as she posed in her new Savage x Fenty 2019 Valentine’s Day collection for a racy new photo shoot.

The 30-year-old had already shared a teaser from the new collection on her Instagram page, in which she’s seen wearing a hot pink bra with a little heart detail and sensual cutouts, which she paired with red velvet gloves. But a new promo photo has now hit the web, which show her posing in the full outfit, as reported by the Daily Mail.

In the racy new snap, RiRi is seen gazing seductively at the camera as she turns her back to the lens, showcasing her super toned derriere and world-famous curves as she poses in the lingerie set that she designed for her brand Savage x Fenty. The singer looks absolutely stunning in the hot pink ensemble, which includes a brief with cutouts along the back and a heart-shaped detail, and a similarly beautiful bra. She’s sporting the elbow-length red velvet gloves yet again, and a heart-shaped headpiece. Her dark raven locks cascaded down her back in a wavy and curly at the ends style, and she donned a perfect cat-eye eye liner and a classic red lipstick shade.

The pop star’s 2019 Valentine’s Day collection dropped Wednesday, January 9, and if previous lines are any proof of the popularity of RiRi’s clothing venture, then the romance-themed lingerie collection is set to fly off the shelves in the blink of an eye.

Much of Savage’s popularity is actually due to its accessibility to the average woman, with both bras (sizes available range between 32A and 40DD) and panties (from XS to 3X) offering prices of about $20, up to $68. For this new collection, RiRi opted for lots of Valentine-related colors such as red, white, black, and pink, and it includes plenty of heart-shaped underwear, sexy sheer-patterned bralettes, and daring bodysuits.

“Lingerie is not just about exploiting the female body, it’s about celebrating it and that’s what Savage x is all about,” she told Vogue, ahead of the line’s launch.

“‘Savage’ to me is such a powerful word. Especially for women, you know. Women are usually looked at as weak and needy and Savage is just that different woman. It is the opposite of that, she powerful, she’s in charge, and she’s taking ownership of all the choices she makes.”

RiRi has been super busy with both her lingerie brand and makeup brand, Fenty Beauty, but the Barbados-born beauty is said to be spending some time in the studio too, which might mean a new album is on the way this year.