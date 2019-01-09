Salma Hayek Stuns In Cut-Out Animal-Print Swimsuit While Lying In The Ocean

Salma's famous curves are on full-display in her cut-out swimwear at 52.

Salma Hayek is revealing her curves during a dip in the ocean in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. Looking far younger than her 52 years, the stunning actor gave fans a peek at how she’s spending her relaxing tropical vacation as she lay on her back in the ocean while rocking a cut-out one-piece swimsuit.

The video showed Salma enjoying her downtime as she did a little meditation in the water while revealing some serious skin in her animal-print bathing suit.

Laying in the shallow part of the sea, Hayek moved her arms up and down as her signature long black hair flowed in the water while her eyes remained firmly closed as she showed off her more spiritual side.

Writing in the caption, the Frida actress revealed that she was using the sounds of the ocean to meditate.

“Listening to the song of water. Escuchando la canción Del Mar,” she said, writing in both English and her native language of Spanish, as Hayek hails from Mexico. She then added the hashtags #meditation, #ocean and #mar to her stunning new video.

But this isn’t the first time Salma has given fans a glimpse at how she’s enjoying her downtime in the unknown tropical location while posing in an animal-print swimwear.

As the Inquisitr shared just last week, the star was showing off a smile as she lay on her front in the water in another video posted to her account while rocking a skimpy bikini.

But while there’s no doubting that the stunning star is looking better than ever these days, she actually joked after turning 50-years-old that she doesn’t feel the need to put quite as much effort into her appearance after marrying husband François-Henri Pinault in 2009.

“I will sometimes say, ‘I am 50 years old! Why do I have to look good? I already got my guy!'” Hayek told Net-a-Porter’s The Edit back in 2017, per Entertainment Tonight. “But then, I don’t want to lose the guy, either.”

She also opened up to the outlet about her curvy figure.

“I’m not going to lie to you, I would like the curve to go in instead of out in some places, but I love a little curve,” she said at the time of her body. “I love the word ‘curvy.’ It’s artistic. A straight line can be boring.”

As for how she keeps her curvy body looking so good, Salma actually told People back in 2015 that hitting the gym isn’t the way she stays so toned because she just doesn’t have the time to work out in the more traditional way.

Rather than exercising, Daily Mail reports that the star revealed that she instead has a special way of tensing her muscles.

“I don’t exercise… I just hold my body in a way that activates muscles all day long,” she shared.