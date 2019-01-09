British Man Who Fell Pregnant Warns Other Males That Giving Birth Is Really Hard

Hayden Cross explained, ‘I wouldn't advise anyone to do it.’

Hayden Cross will go down in history as the first man to give birth in the UK, but the new dad is keen to stress to other men that they should think long and hard before becoming pregnant.

The Sun reports that Hayden, who was born Paige, decided to put his gender transition process on hold after falling pregnant with a sperm donor he found on Facebook.

Hayden had been taking male hormones prior to an operation which would remove his breasts and ovaries. The 21-year-old decided to pause his gender transition journey, which was NHS funded and costs an average of $40000, in order to give birth.

Hayden made the difficult decision after the NHS refused to freeze his eggs.

His pregnancy was a success and last year the proud dad gave birth to a beautiful baby girl he named Trinity-Leigh.

Appearing on the Lorraine chat show Hayden revealed he was thrilled to become a father for the first time but wouldn’t advise others to do the same.

Hayden explained, “I don’t think I was ready at the time, 100 per cent but now everything’s just gone to plan, fell into place and getting on great.

"I'm not going to lie it was really strange and there was a lot of emotions and a lot of feelings and I wouldn't advise anyone to do it because it was really hard, but if you do make sure you seek the right support.

Although Hayden admits it’s been a “difficult” journey, it’s also been a “great” one, and he emphasized that the happiness of himself and his daughter is the only thing that matters.

Hayden also stressed how giving birth has strengthened the relationship he has with his mum.

“We’re really close to my mum as my mum had a little boy around the same time. Our relationship is so much stronger now, I think it brought us together so it’s really positive.” Ian Waldie / Getty Images

Hayden has described the pregnancy as a “big” but “worthy” battle and is now planning to forge a good life for himself and his daughter.

Hayden’s gender transition journey is also nearing it’s end with the new dad explaining, “I’ve had my top surgery done already and can have my bottom surgery when I’m ready.”

When he first publicly announced his pregnancy Hayden was bombarded with death threats from across the globe. He said he was attacked constantly on social media but has learned to live with it because, “I have the best thing in the world now – they only have hate.”