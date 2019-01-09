Happy Birthday Kate! Duchess of Cambridge Celebrates Turning 37 Today

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, is planning a low-key celebration today as she marks her 37th birthday, according to the Daily Mail.

She is believed to be planning a quiet family day with her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The official Twitter account for Kensington Palace, the family’s official residence in London, issued as simple tweet this morning thanking people for all the birthday wishes received by Kate.

It simply said, “Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday” and added a sweet birthday balloon emoticon at the end.

Thank you everyone for all your lovely messages on The Duchess of Cambridge’s birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/sXylZL1xqH — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) January 9, 2019

Kate Middleton was born on January 9 1982, at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, United Kingdom. She was christened at the St Andrew’s Bradfield parish church in Berkshire on June 20 1982, but shortly after her birth, the Middleton family spent several years living in Amman, Jordan.

It was here that Kate attended nursery school before she returned to the UK and was enrolled at the prestigious Marlborough College, a public school in Wiltshire where she part-boarded.

In 2005, she graduated from St Andrew’s University in Scotland with a 2:1 in the History of Art. It was here that she met her future husband, Prince William, who she would marry in 2011.

It has been a busy twelve months for Kate. Last April, she gave birth to her third child, Prince Louis, while she also became an aunt to her sister Pippa Matthew’s baby boy, Arthur.

It is not believed that Kate will be spending any time with Meghan Markle on her birthday. The two are reported to have a rather difficult relationship, with media speculation of an ongoing feud between Meghan and Kate putting a strain on both the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Kate has no official engagements planned for the day, while William has just one which will see him meets with pilots and paramedics from London’s Air Ambulance.

This is a cause particularly close to his heart as he piloted an air ambulance for a number of years before stepping down to focus on his royal duties. It has been confirmed that he will be announced as the patron of their #30yearssavinglives campaign which will highlight the charity’s vital work in saving lives across London and raise funds for the development of new facilities.

The London Air Ambulance is believed to have treated nearly 40,000 patients since it was founded.