Ariana Grande Busts Out Of Tiny Crop Top In Sexy New Instagram Photo

Ariana Grande turned up the heat on her Instagram page on Wednesday when she shared a racy picture of herself sporting a sexy, full-on pink ensemble.

The pop singer looked smoking hot in a hot pink crop top and leggings combo, which showcased her ample cleavage and toned mid-riff. The candid photo, taken by her close friend Alfredo Flores, shows Ari leaning on a vintage-looking, lavender-colored car, while sporting the sexy outfit, which she completed with a cosy long white coat, and a stylish fanny pack with flowery details. The 25-year-old sported her signature high ponytail, some statement ear-drop earrings, and striking dark eye makeup, while holding a beverage.

Ariana’s Instagram account stands as the third most-followed page, and many of her 142 million followers quickly flocked to the picture’s comment section, dropping major compliments such as “yes queen werkkk,” “Stunningly beautiful,” and “omg you are so beautiful.” One devoted fan pointed out that “On Wednesdays we wear pink,” a smart reference to the Mean Girls movie, which is one of the singer’s favorite films, and served as inspiration to the popular music video for her record-breaking hit tune “thank u, next,” along with other famous movies from the late 90s and early 2000s.

Lindsay Lohan, who played Cady Heron in the movie, recently discussed the “thank u, next” music video with Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM, explaining why she thought she hadn’t been invited to be a part of it (Heron was played by Ariana’s close friend, actress Elizabeth Gillies, in the music video).

“They probably couldn’t get in touch with me I guess, I don’t know. Not that easy to just fly in from Dubai,” she told McCarthy when asked why she wasn’t in the video herself, like fellow cast member Jonathan Bennett, who played the iconic Aaron Samuels. As reported by Insider, Lohan was promoting her upcoming MTV reality show, “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.”

“Thank u, next” became an instant hit, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart for seven weeks. It was only recently dethroned by fellow female start Halsey’s “Without Me,” and Ariana was one of the first people to congratulate her friend. Taking to her Insta stories to share a screenshot of the article announcing the news, she captioned it “F*** it up @iamhalsey. To girls on top all 2019.” And the 24-year-old singer replied with an equally-inspiring message, saying “Luv u bb. Dynamic women who are headstrong + compassionate all 2019 (sic).”