Nina Dobrev Shares Gorgeous Swimsuit Photos On Her 30th Birthday

Nina Dobrev is celebrating the start of a new era the best way possible: traveling with her best friends.

The actress, who turned 30 on January 9, took to Instagram to share a few vintage-looking photos from her trip to Cape Town, South Africa, and she looks stunning in all of them. In the first snap, Nina is rocking a stripped swimsuit as she sits on the terrace next to a luxurious indoor pool while gazing at the distance and taking in both the sunshine and the landscape. Lots of vegetation can be seen in the background, as well as the ocean line.

She also shared another picture of the view from her villa, and tagged the In Residence lifestyle management company, who arranged the supreme accommodation. The outdoor terrace area, filled with comfy-looking couches and pillows, also offered an astonishing view of the sea. Nina posted another picture of herself with her back turned to the camera as she basked in the South African sun, while protecting her head from the heat with a baseball cap as she stood outside and admired the ocean views while surrounded by beautiful plants. To finish off, she shared a picture of the whole group, in which they all looked positively joyful for having been able to ring in the New Year and spend some well-deserved downtime in the African country, which Nina called “home away from home.”

The Vampire Diaries actress decided to spend New Year’s Eve in Cape Town with a big group of friends, which also included fellow actress Julianne Hough and her husband, hockey player Brooks Laich. They all engaged in fun and sportsy activities, such as hiking all the way up Table Mountain to enjoy the views from the popular spot. “Never sweat more. Never wanted to give up more. Never been happier to achieve anything. Never been to a more beautiful place with more beautiful souls,” Nina said of the hiking experience, while documenting it with a series of pictures on Instagram.

But it wasn’t all hard work and sweat for the Degrassi alum, who enjoyed plenty of beach days, as well as lots of pool sessions. In one social media photo, Nina can be seen rocking a tiny black bikini and dark sunglasses as she looked absolutely relaxed while laying on a massive inflatable unicorn, gently floating in the gorgeous infinity pool. The actress is now back at work, kicking off the year with her new CBS show, Fam.