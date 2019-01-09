Rita Ora Leaves Little To The Imagination As She Poses Naked In Racy New Instagram Photos

Rita Ora is no stranger to sharing extremely sexy pictures of herself online, but she definitely turned it up a notch with her latest Instagram post.

On Wednesday, the singer took to social media to post a series of sultry snaps, in which she’s seen posing completely nude for the camera. Rita showed off her newly-acquired tan, from her New Year’s trip to the Maldives, in the striking snaps, while turning up the heat by posing in absolutely no clothes and proudly showcasing her enviable figure.

In the photos, shot by photographer Blair Brown, the 28-year-old is seen posing up a storm on her dressing room chair, while gazing intensively at the camera. She kept things truly minimalist by donning only a few bracelets and necklaces, and several rings across her fingers. Rita had her hair done in preparation for her Las Vegas gig, with her tresses being styled into a spiky up-do, and she opted for a shimmery eye shadow with some dark eye liner and mascara, as well as some nude lipstick.

The nude photos became an online hit straight away, racking up over 123,000 likes and nearly 700 comments in just a couple of hours. Her fans were quick to shower her with compliments, including “Absolutely gorgeous!,” “God is a woman” (in reference to Ariana Grande’s hit tune), and “Rita your absolutely gorgeous I love to watch you on The Voice UK. You[‘re] a remarkable talent.”

The “Let You Love Me” pop star was back at work on Wednesday, when she performed at the Spotify Supper at Hakkasan Las Vegas Restaurant and Nightclub in Las Vegas, Nevada, as reported by the Daily Mail. Rita took to the stage wearing a leopard-print outfit, consisting of a ruffled bodysuit with black lace details, and matching thigh-high boots. She also shared a series of Insta stories of her energetic performance for all the fans who couldn’t be there to witness it themselves.

The blonde bombshell just recently returned from her New Year’s trip to the Maldives with her group of closest friends, which included model Cara Delevigne and BBC Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw. She shared lots of bikini snaps from her sun-drenched vacation, and finished off the trip by posting a photo of the entire group trying to put together a massive human pyramid, as well as other pictures of their dreamy destination. She captioned the post: “Crew of 2018. I love all of you,best holiday ever. Thank you for all the memories and laughs.”