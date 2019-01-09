BAFTA Awards: ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Get The Most Nominations

The nominations for the British version of the Academy Awards, the EE British Academy Film Awards, were announced on Wednesday, January 9, by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

The Favourite got 12 nominations, which is the most of any film this year. Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma, and A Star Is Born each got six nods.

In the acting categories, Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, and Viola Davis will compete for the Leading Actress trophy. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan, and Viggo Mortensen are vying for the Leading Actor award.

Below is the complete list of the nominees.

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

Apostasy: Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)

Beast: Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer)

A Cambodian Spring: Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)

Pili: Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer)

Ray & Liz: Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer)

Film Not In the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman: Spike Lee

Cold War: Pawel Pawlikowsk

The Favourite: Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War: Janusz Głowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski

The Favourite: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Green Book: Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón

Vice: Adam McKay

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman: Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, and Kevin Willmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty

First Man: Josh Singer

If Beale Street Could Talk: Barry Jenkins

A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, and Eric Roth

Leading Actress

Glenn Close: The Wife

Lady Gaga: A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman: The Favourite

Viola Davis: Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper: A Star Is Born

Christian Bale: Vice

Rami Malek: Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan: Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen: Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams: Vice

Claire Foy: First Man

Emma Stone: The Favourite

Margot Robbie: Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz: The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver: BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali: Green Book

Richard E. Grant: Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell: Vice

Timothée Chalamet: Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman: Terence Blanchard

If Beale Street Could Talk: Nicholas Britell

Isle of Dogs: Alexandre Desplat

Mary Poppins Returns: Marc Shaiman

A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Lukas Nelson

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody: Newton Thomas Sigel

Cold War: Lukasz Zal

The Favourite: Robbie Ryan

First Man Linus: Sandgren

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody: John Ottman

The Favourite: Yorgos Mavropsaridis

First Man: Tom Cross

Roma: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough

Vice: Hank Corwin

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock

The Favourite: Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton

First Man: Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas

Mary Poppins Returns: John Myhre and Gordon Sim

Roma: Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Mary Zophres

Bohemian Rhapsody: Julian Day

The Favourite: Sandy Powell

Mary Poppins Returns: Sandy Powell

Mary Queen of Scots: Alexandra Byrne

Makeup & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody: Mark Coulier and Jan Sewell

The Favourite: Nadia Stacey

Mary Queen of Scots: Jenny Shircore

Stan & Ollie: Mark Coulier and Jeremy Woodhead

Vice: Nominees TBD

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody: John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, and John Warhurst

First Man: Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montano, and Jon Taylor

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, and Mike Prestwood Smith

A Quiet Place: Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, and Ethan Van Der Ryn

A Star Is Born: Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War: Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, and Dan Sudick

Black Panther: Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, and David Watkins

First Man: Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, and J.D. Schwalm

Ready Player One: Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, and David Shirk

British Short Animation

I’m Ok

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright

Joanna Lumley, of Absolutely Fabulous fame, will be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on February 10 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. In previous years, the ceremony has aired on BBC America.