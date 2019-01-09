BAFTA Awards: ‘The Favourite,’ ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘A Star Is Born’ Get The Most Nominations

The nominations for the British version of the Academy Awards, the EE British Academy Film Awards, were announced on Wednesday, January 9, by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).
The Favourite got 12 nominations, which is the most of any film this year. Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma, and A Star Is Born each got six nods.
In the acting categories, Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, Olivia Colman, and Viola Davis will compete for the Leading Actress trophy. Meanwhile, Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Steve Coogan, and Viggo Mortensen are vying for the Leading Actor award.
Below is the complete list of the nominees.
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
Apostasy: Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
Beast: Michael Pearce (Writer/Director) and Lauren Dark (Producer)
A Cambodian Spring: Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili: Leanne Welham (Writer/Director) and Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz: Richard Billingham (Writer/Director) and Jacqui Davies (Producer)
Film Not In the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Director
BlacKkKlansman: Spike Lee
Cold War: Pawel Pawlikowsk
The Favourite: Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma: Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War: Janusz Głowacki and Pawel Pawlikowski
The Favourite: Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
Green Book: Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, and Nick Vallelonga
Roma: Alfonso Cuarón
Vice: Adam McKay
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman: Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, and Kevin Willmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me?: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
First Man: Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk: Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, and Eric Roth
Leading Actress
Glenn Close: The Wife
Lady Gaga: A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman: The Favourite
Viola Davis: Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper: A Star Is Born
Christian Bale: Vice
Rami Malek: Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan: Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen: Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams: Vice
Claire Foy: First Man
Emma Stone: The Favourite
Margot Robbie: Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz: The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver: BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali: Green Book
Richard E. Grant: Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell: Vice
Timothée Chalamet: Beautiful Boy
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman: Terence Blanchard
If Beale Street Could Talk: Nicholas Britell
Isle of Dogs: Alexandre Desplat
Mary Poppins Returns: Marc Shaiman
A Star Is Born: Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, and Lukas Nelson
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody: Newton Thomas Sigel
Cold War: Lukasz Zal
The Favourite: Robbie Ryan
First Man Linus: Sandgren
Roma: Alfonso Cuarón
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody: John Ottman
The Favourite: Yorgos Mavropsaridis
First Man: Tom Cross
Roma: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough
Vice: Hank Corwin
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Stuart Craig and Anna Pinnock
The Favourite: Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton
First Man: Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns: John Myhre and Gordon Sim
Roma: Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs: Mary Zophres
Bohemian Rhapsody: Julian Day
The Favourite: Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns: Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots: Alexandra Byrne
Makeup & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody: Mark Coulier and Jan Sewell
The Favourite: Nadia Stacey
Mary Queen of Scots: Jenny Shircore
Stan & Ollie: Mark Coulier and Jeremy Woodhead
Vice: Nominees TBD
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody: John Casali, Tim Cavagin, Nina Hartstone, Paul Massey, and John Warhurst
First Man: Mary H. Ellis, Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Frank A. Montano, and Jon Taylor
Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Gilbert Lake, James H. Mather, Christopher Munro, and Mike Prestwood Smith
A Quiet Place: Erik Aadahl, Michael Barosky, Brandon Procter, and Ethan Van Der Ryn
A Star Is Born: Steve Morrow, Alan Robert Murray, Jason Ruder, Tom Ozanich, and Dean Zupancic
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War: Dan Deleeuw, Russell Earl, Kelly Port, and Dan Sudick
Black Panther: Geoffrey Baumann, Jesse James Chisholm, Craig Hammack, and Dan Sudick
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Tim Burke, Andy Kind, Christian Manz, and David Watkins
First Man: Ian Hunter, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, and J.D. Schwalm
Ready Player One: Matthew E. Butler, Grady Cofer, Roger Guyett, and David Shirk
British Short Animation
I’m Ok
Marfa
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star Award
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright
Joanna Lumley, of Absolutely Fabulous fame, will be hosting the EE British Academy Film Awards, which will be held on February 10 at Royal Albert Hall in London, England. In previous years, the ceremony has aired on BBC America.