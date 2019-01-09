‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Reveals Her ‘Favorite Things’

Although the new season of Teen Mom 2 is set to air on MTV soon, Chelsea Houska has been staying relatively quiet about the new season. However, she has been sharing some adorable photos of her family and, most recently, she posted a photo and revealed her “favorite things.”

Taking to Instagram to post a black and white photo of herself with son Watson, the mom of three wrote, “I never thought I would enjoy watching endless shows about tractors and playing dinosaur 24/7…but after having this sweet boy, those are my favorite things.”

In the photo, Chelsea is sitting beside her son, looking down at him and smiling. Her son is also sitting, looking back at his mom and also smiling.

Chelsea gave birth to her son in January of 2017. She and her husband Cole named their son Watson Cole DeBoer. Watson will turn 2-years-old later this month.

Since having her son, Chelsea has given birth to another daughter. Baby Layne was born in August of 2018 and shares a birthday with her momma. She joins the family which includes Watson and older sister Aubree.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 will premiere on MTV on January 14. While many of the cast members have drama going on in their lives, a new preview released by MTV reveals that Chelsea’s life seems relatively calm. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the extended preview shows what viewers can expect on the all-new season for Jenelle Evans, Leah Messer, and of course, Chelsea Houska.

While Jenelle is dealing with the drama surrounding her ex-boyfriend Nathan and Leah is involved in a new relationship, Chelsea is showing producers around her new home. The house is on a large piece of land and Chelsea seems to enjoy the quietness the area has to bring. She gives cameras a tour of the new home and fans will likely get to see more of it when the new season airs next week.

Chelsea was introduced to fans on MTV’s 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she found out she was pregnant with daughter Aubree. The cameras continued to follow her for Teen Mom 2 where she dealt with drama involving Adam Lind who is the father of Chelsea’s oldest daughter. Although her life isn’t completely drama free, Chelsea seems to be living the quietest life of any of the cast members. Fans will get to see what she has been up to when the new season airs.