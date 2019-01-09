‘Game Of Thrones’: Kit Harington Reveals That The Final Season Was ‘Designed To Break Us’

Kit Harington speaks out about the final season of 'Game of Thrones.'

With the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones still months away, the actor that plays Jon Snow has revealed some disturbing information about filming for Season 8 of the hit epic fantasy series.

According to News.com.au, Kit Harington reveals that he was “done” with the character of Jon Snow by the time filming had been completed for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Speaking to GQ Australia, Harington explained just how hard it was to film the final season of Game of Thrones.

“The last season of Thrones seemed to be designed to break us,” he said.

“Everyone was broken at the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad it was ending or if we were crying because it was so f**king tiring. We were sleep deprived. It was like it was designed to make you think, ‘Right, I’m f**king sick of this.’ I remember everyone walking around towards the end going, ‘I’ve had enough now. I love this, it’s been the best thing in my life, I’ll miss it one day — but I’m done.'”

The star, who shot to superstardom directly as a result of his casting as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones, did reveal that it wasn’t all bad, though. In fact, he was very grateful for the opportunities the show has given him. And, in addition to that, if it were not for his role in Game of Thrones, he would never have met his wife, Rose Leslie.

“I thank the show for everything. But more than anything else, I thank it for introducing me to her.”

HBO might be done with the original Game of Thrones series, but a prequel is already in development.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the cast lineup for this new series based in the Game of Thrones universe has just been announced. Included in the cast list is Naomi Ackie (Doctor Who), Denise Gough (Guerilla), Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones), Sheila Atim (Harlots), Ivanno Jeremiah (Black Mirror, Humans), Georgie Henley (The Chronicles of Narnia), Alex Sharp (To the Bone), and Toby Regbo (Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald).

In addition to the new cast members being announced, SJ Clarkson (Collateral) has also signed on as a director for the new series.

Filming for the Game of Thrones prequel is expected to begin later in the year.

The final season of Game of Thrones will air on HBO in April 2019.