NBA Rumors: Warriors ‘More Interested In Signing’ Rim Protector & Shot Blocker From Buyout Market, Per ‘ESPN’

Are Warriors still looking to upgrade their current roster?

The Golden State Warriors headed into the 2018-19 NBA season as the heavy favorite to take home the Larry O’Brien Trophy. That isn’t a surprise at all. After winning back-to-back NBA championship titles, the Warriors didn’t only retain their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, and Draymond Green, but they also managed to address their main weakness with the acquisition of All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins in the recent free agency.

The Warriors have faced some struggles earlier this season when they lost some of their players to injuries and suspensions. Luckily, Golden State managed to bounce back, and as of now, they are No. 2 in the latest ESPN’s NBA Power Rankings. However, the Warriors are currently trying to find ways to address some of the issues on their roster.

When the Cavaliers waive Patrick McCaw, most people expected the Warriors to express interest in bringing him back to their roster. However, according to Marc J. Spears of ESPN, the Warriors are “more interested in signing” a big man who can protect the rim and block shots.

“The Warriors are not expected to have interest in their former guard Patrick McCaw after Cleveland waived him Sunday, a source said. The Cavs signed McCaw to an offer sheet recently that the Warriors declined to match because it would have been an $11 million luxury tax hit. After losing center Damian Jones to injury for the season, the Warriors are more interested in signing over the waiver wire a big man who can protect the rim and block shots, sources said.”

Report: We finally have a date for DeMarcus Cousins debut with the Warriors https://t.co/IUo9ItFRR8 — Warriors Wire (@TheWarriorsWire) January 9, 2019

With DeMarcus Cousins still recovering from an Achilles injury he acquired last season, Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr decided to use Damian Jones as their temporary starting center. Unfortunately, after playing 24 games, the 23-year-old center suffered a torn left pectoral muscle that will keep him out for the rest of the regular season. The Warriors are still left with players like Jordan bell and Kevon Looney to play at the center position, but none of those big men can replicate Jones’ performance on the defensive end of the floor.

As of now, it remains unknown if the Warriors have any specific list of targets who can address the issues in their frontcourt. Luckily, for the Warriors, it seems like it won’t last long before they have a legitimate starting center on their roster. In a Twitter post, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that DeMarcus Cousins will be making his season debut with the Warriors on January 18 against the Los Angeles Clippers.