NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Addresses His Rumored Interest In Joining Knicks In 2019 Free Agency

Does Kevin Durant have a real interest in joining the Knicks?

The potential departure of Kevin Durant from the Golden State Warriors has been one of the most talked about topics since the 2018 NBA offseason. When he succeeds to win his third consecutive NBA championship title with the Warriors this season, Durant is expected to leave and face the next biggest challenge of his NBA career.

Kevin Durant has a player option on his contract that will enable him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. If Durant ever decides to part ways with the Warriors, one of the NBA teams that emerged as his top free agent destination is the New York Knicks. The Knicks are currently in a strong position to create enough salary cap space to give Durant a max contract in the 2019 NBA free agency.

Before the Warriors face the Knicks at the Oracle Arena on Tuesday night, Kevin Durant offered praise and revealed his connection with some of the Knicks’ young players like Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier and the face of the franchise, Kristaps Porzingis. When asked if he would really give the Knicks a strong consideration to be his next landing spot, Durant denied that he said such thing.

“I have no clue where that stuff comes from. I just focus on playing ball every single day. I can’t control what people say about me, or what they say about our future and what I should do. I come to work every single day, and life will figure itself out.”

Kevin Durant is aware that his name will continue to surface in various NBA rumors until he finally inks a new contract next July. Durant said that he will continue answering questions from reporters and try to be honest as much as he can.

“I just got to do it,” Durant said. “You guys asked for me, I got to talk. If I don’t, I’ll get fined. That’s all. So I’m just trying to be as honest as I can about the question but also give you what you need for your job but also not say anything that’ll…”

The Knicks may be able to give Kevin Durant a huge payday, but as of now, it’s hard to imagine why the All-Star forward will consider leaving his current situation in Golden State for a rebuilding team in New York. By staying with the Warriors, Durant will have the chance to win multiple NBA championship titles and become considered as one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

Pairing Kevin Durant with Kristaps Porzingis will undeniably make the Knicks a significant team in the Eastern Conference, but it won’t make them an instant title contender. If they fail to sign Durant, the Knicks are expected to pursue other incoming free agent superstars like Kemba Walker, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, and Klay Thompson.