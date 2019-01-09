‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9: A New Whisperers Trailer Has Arrived

As the Season 9 return of 'The Walking Dead' approaches, AMC releases a new trailer showing the Whisperers.

With just a little over a month until the Season 9 return of The Walking Dead, it seems likely that AMC will begin to flood social media with a whole pile of new images and promos regarding the upcoming season. Already, details about the new villainous group introduced in the midseason finale of The Walking Dead, the Whisperers has arrived. Now, a new trailer has been revealed.

The Season 9 midseason finale episode of The Walking Dead finally revealed what comic book fans of the TV series had already suspected: the walkers were not getting smarter, there were merely people walking around wearing walker skins in order to hide among them. However, for Jesus (Tom Payne), this revelation came at the cost of his life.

Viewers have been desperate ever since to find out anything they can about this dangerous new group.

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, fans of The Walking Dead have already gotten a glimpse of the Whisperers character, Alpha (Samantha Morton), via a new image as well as a short teaser that shows Alpha sewing together walker skin to make her mask.

Now, Fansided has revealed a new Season 9 trailer for The Walking Dead that shows a little more about the mysterious group.

The Whisperers Greet Us In The New Teaser For 'The Walking Dead' ???????? https://t.co/tPylnp4HfH pic.twitter.com/wHHc4r2yVi — Konbini (@konbini) January 8, 2019

The trailer, which was also posted to one of The Walking Dead‘s official Facebook accounts, shows a group of walkers ambling together in the forest. As a fork in the path is reached, most of the group continue down one of the paths. However, one stops and turns, revealing the fact that it is actually a human hidden in a walker skin.

You can view the new trailer for The Walking Dead below.

Once again, this teaser for the Whisperers and the return of Season 9 of The Walking Dead gives little away regarding the upcoming plot developments and storylines. And, to be honest, it is likely this will continue right up until the Season 9 return with tiny snippets of details released rather than a glut of information about what will happen when The Walking Dead returns.

However, as some fans have pointed out, with the emergence of the Whisperers via the small hints from AMC, there is a certain scary element that has previously been missing from the promos for the last few seasons of The Walking Dead. So, fans are hopeful that the Season 9 return will also reflect some of the eeriness shown in the Whisperers teasers so far.

Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead will return to AMC on Sunday, February 10, 2019. The show is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. ET.