NBA Rumors: If He’s Celtics GM Danny Ainge, Jayson Tatum Would Consider Trading Himself For Anthony Davis

Jayson Tatum would understand if the Boston Celtics include him in the trade package to acquire Anthony Davis from the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Boston Celtics are emerging as one of the top trade destinations for Anthony Davis once the New Orleans Pelicans finally decide to make him officially available on the trading block. The Celtics are believed to be the team who can offer the best trade package to New Orleans. They currently have a plethora of trade assets to engage in a blockbuster trade, including young players like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Terry Rozier, together with multiple first-round picks.

In the potential deal that would send Anthony Davis to Boston, the Pelicans are expected to ask for the inclusion of Jayson Tatum, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. Tatum is considered as the Celtics’ No. 1 trade asset. He will definitely be an incredible acquisition if ever the Pelicans decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild.

In a recent appearance on CLNS’ Celtics Beat podcast (h/t NBC Sports Boston), Celtics radio color commentator Cedric Maxwell discussed the potential blockbuster deal between the Celtics and the Pelicans. Maxwell revealed that he talked to Jayson Tatum’s father, Justin Tatum, about the possibility that his son could be traded for Anthony Davis.

“Jayson Tatum’s dad came to me… and said, ‘I’ve got a bone to pick with you…. You said you’d trade my son for Anthony Davis.’ And I said, ‘And?’ And he said, ‘Well, I probably would trade him too if he wasn’t my son.’ “

Jayson Tatum reportedly told Celtics radio announcer Cedric Maxwell “I’d trade me too for Anthony Davis” ????https://t.co/LCkL91Qqwf pic.twitter.com/cKLXxarcJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

Jayson Tatum has shown lots of superstar potentials since he entered the league last season, but with the Celtics currently in a win-now mode, trading him for Davis is definitely a no-brainer. Like his father, the 20-year-old small forward said that he would also consider including himself in the trade package if they will be acquiring a player of Davis’ caliber.

“Yeah, I’d trade me too for Anthony Davis,” Tatum told Maxwell.

If the Celtics really push through with the idea of trading for Anthony Davis, the departure of Jayson Tatum from Boston might be inevitable. However, unless they are willing to part ways with All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving, the earliest that the Celtics could engage in a blockbuster trade deal with the Pelicans centered on Davis will be next summer. According to league rules, a team can only have one player on their roster who is signed under the “Derrick Rose Rule.”

The potential acquisition of Anthony Davis will undeniably increase the Celtics’ chance of beating the reigning NBA champions, Golden State Warriors, in a best-of-seven series. However, the Celtics aren’t the only team who are interested in acquiring Davis as the Los Angeles Lakers are also closely monitoring the All-Star forward’s availability on the trade market.