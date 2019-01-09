‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Extends Season 15 With Three More Episodes

Just as that very long winter break is almost coming to an end, Grey’s Anatomy has announced that the current season will be extended by another three episodes, bringing it to 25 episodes total for the season, Deadline reported.

Fans will be ecstatic about the extension, given that there has been plenty of drama packed into the first half of the fifteenth season. So far we have seen Teddy Altman (Kim Raver) admit to Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) that she is pregnant with his child, while he rekindles his relationship with his ex-wife Amelia Sheppard (Caterina Scorsone).

We’ve seen the emergence of a love triangle between titular character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo), Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti), and the new arrival at Grey Sloan Memorial Atticus Lincoln (Chris Carmack).

Meredith’s other sister, Maggie Pierce (Kelly McCreary), has been experiencing more relationship drama with her boyfriend, Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams), in a romance that has always been somewhat doomed from the start.

Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and her husband Ben Warren (Jason George) are taking a break due to the major stress levels his new job is causing her.

Alex Karev (Justin Chambers) and Jo Wilson (Camilla Luddington) are enjoying exploring married life, and Alex has even been made interim chief while Bailey gets back to actually being a surgeon for a while.

The show has also introduced the first openly gay male surgeon to the team in the form of Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), who is exploring the possibility of a relationship with an intern who hasn’t actually come out of the closet yet.

The extension of the current season means a new record for a primetime show, with 13 out of 15 seasons boasting 24 or more episodes. The only two seasons that haven’t been that long are the first season, having started halfway through the season of television, and the fourth season, during which the show experienced writer-strikes.

Despite putting on so many episodes week in and week out, the show is still wildly successful in their performances, having just been announced as the top show on the ABC network for the 2018/2019 season. Deadline also reports that it regularly tops the list of series that people love to binge watch on streaming services.

This fifteenth season also ties it as the longest running medical drama with ER, which ended after Season 15. Grey’s has already been extended for the sixteenth season come fall.

Grey’s Anatomy returns on January 17 from their winter break for the remainder of the now-extended Season 15.