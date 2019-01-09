‘Days Of Our Lives’ Renewed By NBC For Record-Breaking 55th Season

'Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives.'

The longest-running series on NBC has been renewed for Season 55. Daytime drama Days of Our Lives will continue on through the 2019 to 2020 television season, the peacock network announced on Tuesday, January 8, in a press release, which was published on the Futon Critic website.

The much-loved soap opera has aired more than 13,500 episodes since it made its debut on television on November 8, 1965. It started out as a half-hour series and, as it grew in popularity, increased to an hour-long show in 1975.

Over the past six decades, Days of Our Lives has told fascinating tales of the residents of the fictional Midwestern town of Salem, including the members of the Brady, Horton, and DiMera families, along with their friends and foes.

“We’re grateful to NBC and Sony for their continued support of the show and, of course, to our dedicated and passionate fans, we owe it all to you… We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store,” said executive producer Ken Corday, who is the son of DOOL’s original co-creators, Ted and Betty Corday. He has helmed the series since 1985.

“With writing that manages to weave together Salem’s iconic characters with current realities, Ken Corday and his team have ushered the show’s legacy into a new era that resonates with both longtime and new viewers,” stated Bruce Evans, the executive vice president of Current Programming for NBC Entertainment.

“The actors and crew have such a tremendous respect for Days and what it means to fans. We believe that level of commitment shows through and touches our audience year after year.”

The series has received many accolades over the years, including 57 Daytime Emmy Awards, GLAAD Media Awards, People’s Choice Awards, and PRISM Awards.

In addition to airing each weekday on NBC, DOOL is an international success that is shown in more than 25 countries.

Afternoon television used to be filled with soap operas like Days of Our Lives, but currently there are only four left on the air: NBC’s DOOL, CBS’ The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless, and ABC’s General Hospital. Talk shows, game shows, and news programs have replaced the medium.

Last fall, DOOL fans were concerned that the series was going to be canceled after singer Kelly Clarkson announced that she will be getting her own daytime talk show on NBC in the fall of 2019, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Days of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC. Check your local TV listings for the exact time.