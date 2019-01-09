Jade Roper Faces Pregnancy Speculation After Instagram Snap, ‘Bachelor’ Star Insists She Just Forgot Her Spanx

Monday night, fans of the Bachelor franchise got updates on many of their favorite couples and everybody was hoping to hear some big news from somebody. Alas, there weren’t any surprise engagements or pregnancy announcements, but fans still speculated that there might be some news on the horizon. Specifically, some wondered if Jade Roper Tolbert and Tanner Tolbert might soon be sharing pregnancy news, but she piped up on social media to seemingly burst the bubble for hopeful fans.

Jade and Tanner connected during Season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise several summers ago and they have been a fan-favorite couple ever since then. The two got married in a lavish wedding in early 2016 and they welcomed baby Emerson Avery in August 2017.

The Tolberts have been pretty open on social media about the fact that they are working on expanding their family by making Emmy a big sister. In fact, Jade has been forthcoming in admitting that she’s faced some disappointments along the way of hoping she’d discover she was pregnant and learning she wasn’t.

However, fans started buzzing about what they thought might be a baby bump that was visible in a photo that Tanner shared via Instagram on Monday. The snap showed Tanner and Jade in front of the big rose wall that was shown a lot during the run-up to Colton Underwood’s Bachelor premiere and it was a great photo of the Tolberts.

In the photo, Jade’s wearing a beautiful royal blue dress and Tanner is in a suit. She is snuggling up to her hubby, and the fit of the dress and the way she’s being pulled in close by Tanner made some wonder if she was sporting a baby bump.

It only took a handful of comments from Bachelor fans before speculation popped up that Jade might be pregnant. Everybody agreed that she looked absolutely gorgeous, but it was a common theme that people threw out the idea that she is already pregnant with the couple’s second baby and glowing as a result.

Adding fuel to the fire was the segment featuring Jade and Tanner during the Bachelor premiere. As viewers saw, the Tolberts talked about baby Emmy and Jade got emotional as she opened up about her love for her daughter and her experience in being a mommy. Some wondered if pregnancy hormones were causing Jade to be especially emotional while taping that clip.

Jade did pipe up in a comment under Tanner’s post as she saw the pregnancy speculation bubbling up. As Us Weekly notes, Tolbert commented that she had simply forgotten her Spanx and that’s why it looked like she had a bit of a bump. Those familiar with Spanx swear by the undergarment that can do a great job of slimming ladies down and smooth over bumps and bulges.

Whether Jade’s quip about forgetting her Spanx did the trick to quiet down the pregnancy speculation remains to be seen. Either way, Bachelor fans are hoping that she and Tanner have baby news to share soon. The Tolberts just made a big change by leaving their home in Kansas behind and relocating to California and everybody will be anxious to see what comes next for them.