Stormy Daniels Plans Naughty Counterprogramming For Trump Speech

Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office on Tuesday night, focusing on the government shutdown and his proposal for a wall along the nation’s Southern border.

One of Trump’s many enemies is planning a show of her own on Instagram Live, opposite Trump’s speech.

Adult film performer Stormy Daniels said on Twitter on Tuesday that those wishing to skip the president’s address can instead watch her.

“If you’re looking for anything even remotely worth watching tonight at 9pm EST,” Daniels said on Twitter Tuesday afternoon. “I will be folding laundry in my underwear for 8 minutes on Instagram live,” she said. She then shared the link to her Instagram page.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims that she had a sexual relationship with the future president in 2006 and that when she was preparing to come forward with this information during the final days of the 2016 election, she was paid $130,000 in hush money. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who has been cooperating with authorities, admitted in court last August that he made the payment to Daniels and to one other woman, at the direction of Trump himself.

In addition, Daniels has written a memoir, as reported by the Inquisitr, and promoted it in television interviews and live appearances. She and Trump have also sued one another on multiple occasions, both due to Daniels’ wish to be released from the non-disclosure agreement to a separate defamation suit. Daniels was also arrested last July following a strip club performance in Columbus, Ohio, and she and her attorney Michael Avenatti later alleged that the investigator responsible for the arrest was a supporter of Trump.

Trump asked the networks for time on Tuesday night in order to talk about the continuing government shutdown and his belief that a national security crisis on the border with Mexico can only be solved with a wall. There has been speculation that the president will follow through on his proposal to declare a national emergency in order to bypass Congress, although that has not been confirmed. All of the major television networks have agreed to carry the speech live.

The Democratic leaders in Congress, Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York and House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California, are scheduled to deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s address, and that address will also be carried live. It’s not known how long Trump will speak, or if he’ll finish by the time the Democrats have their turn.