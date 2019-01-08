‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Jax Taylor’s Wedding Is Coming Soon, Get Details On His Upcoming Bachelor Party

Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz are planning the upcoming shindig.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are getting married later this year, but before they do, Taylor is set to celebrate his upcoming nuptials with an over-the-top bachelor party thrown by his longtime friends Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

During an interview with Hollywood Life on January 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars, who have been hard at work on their new bar and restaurant, TomTom, opened up about their exciting plans for Taylor but didn’t reveal any specific details about the upcoming event.

“It’s going to be good. It’s going to be unlike any bachelor party,” Schwartz dished.

“We’ve got a lot of things up our sleeves. We’re going to knock your socks off. Super, super. But it’s going to have traditional elements,” Sandoval added.

Back in November, during an appearance at the 2018 iHeart Radio Jingle Ball in Los Angeles, Sandoval told Hollywood Life that Taylor had already given him a couple of ideas.

“He’s thrown out some ideas so we’re still working on it. I want him [Jax] to do what he wants to do and have a great time. I don’t think he’s 100 percent yet,” he explained.

Although Taylor has not yet officially announced who his groomsmen will be, the report revealed that both Sandoval and Schwartz will serve as best men in his wedding.

“To spill the beans, we can’t say how he asked us, but it was really sweet and heartfelt and honestly, he sent us a text at a random morning,” Schwartz revealed. “Honestly, I’m really excited to go to another wedding again, hopefully I didn’t sound like I was coming down on getting married. The sanctity of marriage, it’s a beautiful thing.”

Jax Taylor proposed to girlfriend Brittany Cartwright in June of last year, six years after the tragic death of his father, Ronald Cauchi, who passed away after battling cancer in December 2017.

Although many have doubted Taylor’s ability to stay faithful to Cartwright, she isn’t worried and is confident that her man has changed substantially since he cheated on her with Faith Stowers in early 2017. In fact, during a conversation with Lala Kent during last night’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, Cartwright confirmed she trusts Taylor and now looks at him as someone who will soon be her family.

To see more of Jax Taylor and his co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7, which air on Bravo TV on Monday nights at 9 p.m.