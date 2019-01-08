Ansel Elgort And Girlfriend Violetta Komyshan Show Off Beach Bodies During Hawaiian Vacation

Ansel Elgort is dipping his feet in the water during a much-needed vacation.

The Fault in Our Stars actor and his high school sweetheart, Violetta Komyshan, took a break from the hustle and bustle of New York City and jetted off to Hawaii to enjoy a tropical getaway. Photos published by People show the good looking pair making a splash at the beach.

In one of the images, Ansel puts his arm around Violetta as they walk together in the shallow water. The actor wears a big smile on his face as he sports a pair of black swim trunks and no shirt. Ansel traded in his darker locks for beach blonde ones and he wears them slicked back in the image.

Komyshan, who is a ballerina, looks amazing in her own right in a skimpy black and white striped bikini. The dancer’s toned tummy and legs are fully on display as she struts her stuff on the beach. And Violetta has already shared a few photos of the couple on the trip and they appear to be having a blast.

One of the images posted to her account shows Violetta sporting a barely-there bikini as she wraps her arms around her man. Once again, Ansel is shirtless and he sweetly plants a kiss on his girlfriend’s cheek. So far, the image has earned the cute couple a ton of attention with over 255,000 likes in addition to 300 plus comments.

Some fans commented on how adorable the couple seems together while countless others couldn’t help but comment on their amazing beach bodies.

“You’re so pretty and have a pretty cool boyfriend, y’all are too cute,” one fan wrote.

“Blow these up and put these all over your house. This is so gorgeous.”

“Omg I’m crying this is so beautiful,” one more chimed in.

It’s not uncommon for the famous couple to share photos with one another and leave sweet comments on each other’s photos. Additionally, Komyshan opened up about her relationship with Elgort back in 2017. In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Violetta shared that she met Elgort at Fiorello H. LaGuardia School and the two were high school sweethearts.

“I think he had his eye on me, because we were in the same lunch period or something. [One day freshman year] I was with my friend, and he was walking down the block. I didn’t even know he went to my school — I just thought he was really attractive,” she shared. “I looked at him and told my friend, ‘Oh my God, that guy’s so hot,’ and she’s like, ‘Oh that’s Ansel, he goes to LaGuardia.'”

After that, the pair exchanged numbers, began dating, and the rest is history!