Paulina Gretzky Shows Off Her Amazing Figure In Crop Top And Revealing Mini Skirt

The model is back to sharing racy pictures on social media after a long absence last year.

Fitness apparently runs in the family for Paulina Gretzky.

The daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky took to Instagram to share a picture of her rock-hard abs and toned legs while wearing a crop top and revealing miniskirt. The picture, posted to the model’s Instagram Story, showed that Paulina was able to keep in great shape while spending the holidays with husband Dustin Johnson and their three kids.

The picture attracted quite a bit of attention, with many sharing the images on social media and celebrity news outlets taking attention. It wasn’t just racy photos for Paulina Gretzky — as Hollywood Life noted, the bikini model also shared some pictures of the family’s festivities over the holidays.

“When Paulina’s not posing for amazing photos, she’s spending time with fiance Dustin Johnson, 34, and their sons. She recently spent the holidays looking great and went off on a private jet to celebrate her birthday in Aspen. What a life!”

Paulina Gretzky has built an enormous social media following in the last few years but went a long stretch withing giving them any updates — or any of her customary racy pictures, either. Earlier last year, Paulina had some very public drama with her husband, at one point scrubbing all signs of him from her Instagram account amid rumors that their relationship was on the rocks.

As the Sun reported, Dustin allegedly feuded with Ryder Cup teammate Brooks Koepka for getting too close to Paulina while consoling her about the relationship woes. The tensions boiled over during the PGA Tour, sources told the newspaper.

“Witnesses say Koepka threatened to flatten world No. 1 Johnson, whose relationship troubles were heightened by his links to California society girl Yassie Safai,” the report noted.

“But the bitterness had already been simmering for a week. The pair clashed on the plane from Atlanta following the Tour Championship and one insider described the atmosphere in the USA team room as ‘poisonous’ after that.”

After spending much of the summer away from the picture-sharing social media site, Paulina returned in the fall to share some pictures and a short video of her Halloween costume. In the video, Paulina struck a pose in her racy outfit, drawing some big praise from fans.

Paulina Gretzky took to her Instagram story on Jan. 7 to flaunt her incredibly flat stomach and toned legs while wearing a casual crop top and sparkly mini skirt in a new mirror selfie.https://t.co/93VWsRj3WE — Luca Forzin (@Luca_Forzin) January 8, 2019

“ON POINT!!!” one person wrote.

The latest Instagram pictures show that Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson seem to be back on good terms, and she hasn’t lost any time at the gym.