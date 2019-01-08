Foot Fetishists Debunk A Fake Nude Of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Perhaps because of her left-leaning political views or her young age, newly-sworn in Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has garnered a lot of criticism from various media outlets. Aside from a recent attempt to discredit her reputation with an unearthed video of her dancing, an alleged nude picture of the congresswoman has been making the rounds. Thankfully, some crafty and detail-oriented Reddit users came to the forefront to defend Cortez.

As reported by Motherboard, an image of a woman in a bathtub surfaced on Reddit’s r/Drama subreddit. The photo, which showcases a woman’s feet and legs, is fairly tame, though if you were to zoom in on the reflection from the faucet, you would find an image of the woman’s breasts. On this particular Reddit thread, some were claiming the image was sourced from Ocasio-Cortez’s Instagram account.

Needless to say, the image in question is not of Cortez. How do we know this? Well, thanks to the detective work of a few foot fetishists, of course.

In particular, we have one internet sleuth, in particular, to give thanks to. Reddit user jokes_on_you compared the questionable image with a small collection of photos showcasing Ocasio-Cortez’s feet, which are shared on Wikifeet, a website that is devoted to foot fetish photos of celebrities and other famous public figures.

WikiFeet to the rescue: Foot fetishists debunked a fake nude of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez https://t.co/Xh8vERKw0q pic.twitter.com/FuvnBT7rYU — Motherboard (@motherboard) January 7, 2019

Speaking to Motherboard, jokes_on_you explained how he was able to spot the difference.

“I’ve sucked enough toes in my life to recognize when something doesn’t look right,” jokes_on_you relayed in a direct message on Reddit.

“Because we can’t dorsi- or plantarflex our 2nd-5th toes independently I knew it wasn’t a matter of the toe being bent. I thought that maybe she has some form of brachydactyly but her Wikifeet page has clear evidence to the contrary. So it was clear to me that it wasn’t her feet.”

For the inquisitive in nature, the photo — and the feet — actually belong to Sydney Leathers, a cam model and political activist. Savvy readers may remember Leathers for her role in the Anthony Weiner sexting scandal, which ended with jail time for the former Democratic congressman.

As previously alluded to, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been the target of a handful of attempts to discredit her career. Last week, a day before she was sworn in as a congresswoman, an old video of Cortez surfaced, which showed her dancing on the rooftop as a college student — per reporting by the Inquisitr. On social media, pundits and political commentators have been quick to target her, including The Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro, per an article by the Inquisitr.