Alexis Ren Rocks A White Bikini Between Sliding Glass Doors At A Mexican Resort

Alexis Ren rocked a white bikini on Instagram, wearing a swimsuit consisting of a simple strappy top and bottoms with thick straps. She stood in between sliding glass doors, as she popped her left foot and grabbed onto the doors with both of her hands. She captioned it, “favorite kind of morning,” and it was also geo-tagged Casa Malca. A recent post revealed that Ren attended a Golden Globes after party, so she’s back in Los Angeles, but the model spent time in Mexico over the New Year’s holiday.

The model also shared a selfie from her new apartment via Instagram Stories, which is great news considering she shared with fans in a now-deleted post that she was apartment-hunting a few weeks ago. She wore a lacy pajama top that showed off her midriff, plus gray sweatpants.

Alexis also revealed that “It’s also the anniversary of my moms passing today. 5 years, I still can’t f**king believe it. It’s been an emotional morning, working on creating a new home while missing the one person in my life I called home.” Anyone who’s lost a parent can sympathize over how emotional these anniversaries can be, and hopefully she has a good support network to help her through this hard time.

Ren previously opened about the difficulties of dating right after losing her mom, honestly saying, “I tried to replace [my mom] with another person, which obviously doesn’t work out, especially when you’re young and put your faith into a person who has different intentions,” described Minq.

Since then, the Instagram star has encouraged her fans to find self-acceptance, saying, “It’s OK to not be OK. It’s all about how you feel because your body will react to how you feel. Chemically, if you are not happy, your body will not look or be happy.” This message has deep meaning, since the model struggled with an eating disorder, but her honestly has likely helped her fans also face their obstacles head-on.

In other news, fans can probably expect some more photos from Mexico. Alexis was at Casa Malca, and all of her posts and Stories revealed that she was having a great time there. The resort is located in Tulum, and boasts a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the city. The lush setting offers an ideal tropical setting, along with plenty of white beaches and perfectly blue waters.