Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Botox Claims: ‘I’ve Actually Never Touched My Face But Thanks For the Compliment’

Kristin Cavallari is putting the botox rumors to rest once and for all.

Earlier this week, an Instagram user posted a side-by-side photo of Kristin during her time on The Hills and a photo of her that she posted on her Instagram account from the Golden Globes. In one of the images, the 32-year-old appears in an up-close photo with her hair slicked back in a ponytail while sporting a pair of dangly purple earrings, and in the other image, Kristin looks very young as it is a photo from her time on reality TV.

But in the caption of the photo, the Instagram user claims that Cavallari has had some work done to her face.

“It appears she keeps it fresh and natural by lip, cheek and under eye filler and Botox to the frown, forehead and crows feet,” one follower wrote.

However, Kristin wasn’t too keen on the comment when she saw it on the Instagram user’s account and took the opportunity to set the record straight.

“I’ve actually never touched my face but thanks for the compliment I guess. Maybe get your facts straight before u start making claims like that. I’m proud to be injectable free.”

Kristen posted the same photo of her Golden Globes glam look to her own Instagram page and received a lot of attention on the image. In just a day of the post going live, Cavallari’s image earned her a lot of attention with over 100,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Unlike the Instagram user who accused Cavallari of botox, many of her followers commented on the image to gush over how beautiful she looks on the red carpet.

“Flawless! You look amazing. Hair & makeup on point,” one user wrote.

“You’re beautiful, but I’m sure Jay feels this too – you’re most beautiful when you’re wearing minimal makeup.”

“Not a wrinkle in sight! You’ve never looked more beautiful. This look was absolutely flawless head to toe,” another wrote.

And the mother of three recently spoke about her husband Jay Cutler’s retirement from the NFL and how their roles have changed since he stopped playing football. As the Inquisitr shared, Cavallari dished that now that he is retired, Cutler plays the role of a stay-at-home dad pretty frequently, hanging at home with the kids and even picking up their boys from school.

And on their reality show Very Cavallari, the pair have also made jokes about Cutler’s retirement and how much free time he has. The couple now live in Tennessee with their three children.