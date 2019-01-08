Elvis Presley Tribute Special On NBC Set To Showcase Carrie Underwood, Jennifer Lopez, Post Malone & More

Today, January 8, the late rockabilly legend Elvis Presley would have turned 84-years-old. To honor the occasion, NBC announced the star-studded lineup of musical acts for a two-hour special devoted to celebrating Presley’s life airing in February, Variety reported. Hosted by Blake Shelton, the Elvis All-Star Tribute will pay homage to the “Blue Christmas” singer’s ‘68 Comeback Special, which the network aired in 1968 to celebrate Presley’s return to music after a seven-year-long hiatus.

The new special was recorded last October in front of an invited audience. Produced by Ken Ehrlich and musically directed by Don Was, the Elvis All-Star Tribute recreated its 1968 counterpart, complete with the “boxing ring without ropes” design on a Universal City sound stage.

A mix of established stars and new faces in music came together to honor the legend with covers of his greatest hits. The full list includes Post Malone, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, Shawn Mendes, Adam Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini, Blake Shelton, John Fogerty, Dierks Bentley, Keith Urban, Jennifer Lopez, Josh Groban, Darius Rucker, Pistol Annies, Carrie Underwood, Little Big Town, and Mac Davis.

In addition to performances, Elvis All-Star Tribute will also feature an appearance from Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, as well as footage from interviews with the singer’s wife, Priscilla Presley. An interview with Steve Binder, the director of the original special, will also be shown.

The tribute doesn’t stop there. In conjunction with NBC’s special, RCA/Legacy Recordings will also release a 19-track album titled The Best of the ’68 Comeback Special on February 15, according to Entertainment Tonight. A press release announcing the album said that the tracks will be “recordings and performances that inspired the upcoming tribute.”

The album will also feature a new recording of Presley’s “If I Can Dream,” combining Presley’s original vocals alongside performances by Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, and Blake Shelton.

Elvis All-Star Tribute will air on Sunday, February 17, on NBC from 9-11 p.m. ET. See the full list of performances below.

Trouble”/”Guitar Man” – Blake Shelton

“Hound Dog” – Shawn Mendes

“Burning Love” – Keith Urban

“Baby, What You Want Me to Do” – Keith Urban & Post Malone

“Jailhouse Rock” – John Fogerty

“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Ed Sheeran

“Always on My Mind” – Kelsea Ballerini

“Heartbreak Hotel” – Jennifer Lopez

“One Night” – Darius Rucker

“Suspicious Minds” – Blake Shelton

“Love Me Tender” – Alessia Cara

“Memories” – Mac Davis

“A Little Less Conversation” – John Legend

“Are You Lonesome Tonight” – Little Big Town

“Blue Suede Shoes” – Adam Lambert

“Love Me” – Pistol Annies

Hits Medley (“That’s All Right,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “Blue Suede Shoes”) – Mac Davis, Post Malone, Little Big Town, Darius Rucker & Blake Shelton

Gospel Medley (“How Great Thou Art,” “He Touched Me,” “You’ll Never Walk Alone”) – Carrie Underwood & Yolanda Adams

“Little Sister” – Dierks Bentley

“It’s Now or Never” – Josh Groban

“If I Can Dream” – Elvis Presley, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Post Malone, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton.