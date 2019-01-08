‘Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans Claims She Was Drunk When She Accused Husband David Eason Of Assault

Jenelle Evans is finally revealing what really went down.

Jenelle Evans is speaking out about the 911 call she made against her husband, David Eason, in October of last year.

During an interview with Us Weekly magazine on January 8, the Teen Mom 2 star spoke about the shocking incident, during which the mother of three accused Eason of pinning her to the ground and assaulting her at their North Carolina home.

“We had friends over and we had a bonfire and I tripped over a hole, and me and David were in the middle of arguing about something … I went and fell down, David wouldn’t catch me, he tripped over the hole and we both fell down together,” Evans said.

“And right after it happened, we filmed about it and I was open and honest.”

Although Evans downplayed the incident after her 911 call was released publicly, she faced tons of backlash from fans who didn’t believe her.

As Teen Mom 2 fans well know, Eason has been accused of being violent in the past. So, when fans heard of his alleged assault on Evans, many encouraged her to move on from her marriage and file for divorce.

“I totally understand that. I was like, dude, I was drunk and when I get drunk, sometimes, I cry for no reason. I mean I was hurt, I’m not gonna lie about that,” Evans continued.

“Yeah, I hurt my shoulder. But I went to the doctor afterwards and it’s just a sprain and I was fine.”

Jenelle Evans and David Eason got married in September 2016 after about a year of dating and share one child together, daughter Ensley Jolie.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s relationship will likely be discussed on the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2 but when it comes to Eason, he will not be seen on the show. As fans will recall, MTV chose to remove him from their series permanently last February after he took aim at the LGBT community and called them “abominations.”

As for why she didn’t speak out earlier about her 911-call, Evans insisted she wasn’t trying to hide the truth from her fans.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, what’s Jenelle’s story? Oh, she’s hiding it.’ No, I’m not hiding it,” she continued. “CPS came to my house, they interviewed me, they know the story. My lawyer knows. Everybody knows except for the public.”

“Everything’s fine,” she added.

To see more of Jenelle Evans and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9, which premieres on January 14 at 9 p.m. on MTV.