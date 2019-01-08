Yazmin Oukhellou Spills Out Of Bikini Top In Latest Instagram Snap

The 'TOWIE' star's barely-there bikini left little to the imagination.

Yazmin Oukhellou turned the heat up a few notches for her 457,000 Instagram followers as she shared a photo of herself sizzling in a steamy barely-there snakeskin print bikini.

Her colorful bikini top – which appeared to have undersized cups – had her curvy bust spilling out of it from all directions.

The TOWIE star had one hand placed on a wooden plank attached to a decorative wooden pillar with her body tilted and posed in a way that showed off her tiny waist and toned tummy. Opting to style her gorgeous dark brown locks in loose waves, she had her tresses draped over her shoulder and carefully wrapped around her busty bosom.

Oukhellou’s matching snakeskin-print bikini bottom was adorned with a thick woven gold-colored band the wrapped around her waist. In addition to the gold band, the bikini featured a gorgeous array of brown, white, black, and beige colors.

Yazmin kept things simple in the cosmetics area rocking a light pink lip color and enough black liner to make her eyes sparkle. The light make-up also allowed her to showcase her perfect caramel complexion.

The brunette bombshell appeared to be posing for the camera somewhere tropical as two out-of-focus tropical trees could be seen in the background behind her.

According to the caption of her photo, she is gearing up to focus on her bikini body over the next month.

“28 Day challenge here I come to get bikini body ready,” she penned in the caption of the photo.

In just 24 hours, her Instagram followers were not shy about making their love for the sultry Instagram snapshot known. In total, the bikini-clad snapshot has accumulated over 23,000 likes and over 200 comments.

Many of those leaving comments were quick to point out that the TV personality hardly needed 28 days to work on her bikini body as it already looked perfect.

“Smoking,” “stunning,” “hot,” and “sexy” were among some of the words individuals commenting used to describe the bikini-clad snapshot.

Unfortunately for the TV personality, not everyone who commented had positive things to say about her snapshot. Some were quick to criticize Yazmin Oukhellou for only being 25-years-old and having so many “fake” assets. Others thought she should try posting pictures with more clothing on.

“I don’t get why you get all these compliments when your beauty is not natural at all. All make up and skin lol. Try put some clothes on every now and then and see how many likes you get,” one individual penned in the comment section of the post.