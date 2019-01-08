Mike Pompeo Teases Trump’s Speech To ‘Make A Lot Of News’

The Secretary of State laughs with the King Of Jordan, saying the Oval Office speech will make big headlines.

In advance of Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech tonight on prime time television, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joked during his meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan that the president will “make a lot of news” with the topics in the preview draft of his talk with the country.

The Daily Mail reports that Pompeo was in Amman to meet with the king and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi. Pompeo was all smiles as he suggested that people will have a lot to talk about after the speech which he previewed today.

“It’s going to be about the border, mostly…. I saw an early version of it. He will make a lot of news.”

Trump’s speech tonight is expected to be a brief eight minutes, but in it, he will make his case to the American people for a border wall, which he says will solve a humanitarian crisis. Though Pompeo didn’t say whether or not Trump will declare a state of emergency, it has been suggested that the declaration will be part of his statement on most major networks.

After the Oval Office speech, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer have demanded equal time from the networks which will each have a panel to dissect each speech.

Armed Services chairman: Trump is "acting like a drunken sailor" on Syria reversal https://t.co/fEWnbSAiEu pic.twitter.com/KmQSVgAQZI — Forever Logical ???? (@ForeverLogical) January 8, 2019

Vox reports that Pompeo is in the Middle East along with John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, to do damage control about the president’s plan to pull troops out of Syria. The two men are planning to stop in Israel, Turkey, Jordan, and Egypt with the Syrian matter on the top of their list of talking points.

But it’s unclear if Pompeo and Bolton are making things better or worse, according to USA Today, because instead of making things clearer, Bolton made things worse by seeming to refute Trump’s Syrian pullout statement.

Before leaving for the trip, Pompeo said that he intended to clear the air, suggesting that the confusion came from outside the Trump administration.

“There’s been a lot of noise about this withdrawal from Syria, and we want to make sure they understand completely what that means.”

To the press in Jerusalem, Bolton suggested that the withdrawal from Syria was conditional upon certain conditions, which is not at all what Trump has said, making the exit from the country sound certain and absolute. Bolton said that the United States will ask Turkey not to “slaughter the Kurds,” which sparked anger from the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“It is not possible to accept or swallow the message given by Bolton.”

It seems possible that Pompeo will also be met with a mixed reception on his tour, but the tone of the Jordanian meeting seemed almost jovial.