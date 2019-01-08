Thomas Ravenel Claims Kathryn Dennis Bought Drugs From ‘Southern Charm’ Cast Members & Producers

The former reality star has accused his ex and the mother of his two children of purchasing drugs on the set of their show.

The ongoing custody battle between Kathryn Dennis and Thomas Ravenel has taken another turn, and this one is decidedly dark. Ravenel claims that his Southern Charm co-star and the mother of his two children frequently buys drugs from the show’s producers, which is why she should not be given primary custody.

As reported by Page Six, Ravenel, 56, has filed court documents alleging that Dennis, 26, has an ongoing problem with drugs, particularly prescription. According to the paperwork, Ravenel claims that Dennis “abuses prescription drugs, is engaged in the use of illegal drugs, and consumes alcohol in combination thereof regularly.”

Additionally, Ravenel is alleging that his former girlfriend “has been intoxicated by the abuse of prescription drugs and/or use of illegal drugs” while their two children have been under her care. Ravenel is also claiming that Dennis allegedly has a habit of buying, selling, and trading her prescription drugs with other members of the cast of Southern Charm. In his statement, he insisted that the show’s producers are fully aware of the situation and have even gone so far as to support Dennis’ purported drug habit.

The extensive list of allegations also includes references to Ravenel’s former girlfriend Ashely Jacobs. Fans of the show remember Jacobs clashing dramatically with Dennis on a number of occasions, besides having a deeply volatile relationship with Ravenel himself. The two have since called it quits (although rumors are flying that the two have since reconciled), and Ravenel is now claiming that Jacobs spoke against Dennis only when asked by the show’s producers and that he was not involved in her defamatory statements at all.

Ravenel also addressed his recent legal issues in the paperwork, particularly accusations of sexual assault made by former nanny Dawn Ledwell. Ravenel has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women, including Ledwell, who served as nanny to his two children. According to Ledwell, the former politician grabbed her, made crude remarks, and attempted to engage in sexual activity with her when she was working for the couple back in 2015.

Ravenel has denied these claims. He left Southern Charm shortly after these allegations began. Following the sexual assault accusations, Dennis asked a judge to end the joint custody agreement and grant her full custody of their children.

Although Dennis has struggled with drug issues in the past, she completed a stint in rehab back in 2017 and has reportedly been clean and sober ever since. The couple share daughter Kensie, 4, and Saint, 3. As of this writing, Dennis has not commented on Ravenel’s accusations.