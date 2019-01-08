Bryan Cranston Defends Playing A Disabled Character In ‘The Upside’

With some acting jobs in Hollywood comes a little bit of controversy.

In the upcoming film titled The Upside, actor Bryan Cranston is facing a little bit of backlash for playing the role of a quadriplegic. But according to Fox News, Cranston told the Press Association that the controversy comes as part of the territory of being an actor.

Many believe that Hollywood needs to start expanding their casting in movie roles and perhaps even hire someone who is quadriplegic to play the role of a quadriplegic. And while Cranston thinks that some people are right and Hollywood does need to “expand opportunities,” he thinks that as an actor, he also has the right to take on the role of characters with different attributes and abilities.

“We live in the world of criticism, if we’re willing to get up and try something, we have to also be willing to take criticism. We’re very aware of the need to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities.”

“As actors, we’re asked to be other people, to play other people,” he added. “If I, as a straight, older person, and I’m wealthy, I’m very fortunate, does that mean I can’t play a person who is not wealthy, does that mean I can’t play a homosexual?”

Watch Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston in the trailer for 'The Upside.’ https://t.co/tKuXzdq6zA pic.twitter.com/r7kAEYdLXt — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) October 4, 2018

The actor also went on to say that he is unsure where the restriction or line is drawn but he does think that it’s a topic that is worthy of being debated. And this isn’t the first time that an actor has been forced to defend himself or herself for playing a controversial role. Most recently, Darren Criss came under fire for playing the role of Andrew Cunanan, a gay serial killer in the show American Crime Story: The Assassination Of Gianni Versace. Many people thought that the role should have actually been given to a gay man.

But hopefully, a role that could be in his future will earn Cranston accolades instead of controversy. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan is set to write the script and executive produce a two-hour movie that is based off the show.

Mark Johnson and Melissa Bernstein, who are producers on the popular spinoff Better Call Saul, are also thought to be attached to the project. However, a lot of the other details of the film remain unknown. It is also unclear if the show’s original stars like Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, or Bob Odenkirk will take part in the movie.

It is also unknown at this time if the movie will go to the big screen or just air on television. Hopefully, for Breaking Bad fans, the movie actually happens and the original cast is part of it.