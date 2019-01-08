‘Captain Marvel’ Receives GoFundMe Campaign To Help Young Girls See The Film

While most might associate crowdfunding platform GoFundMe with campaigns to raise money for medical bills and healthcare costs — or as of late, with a campaign to raise money to build a border between Mexico and the United States — the website has gained attention for funding campaigns which focus on raising funds to buy movie tickets for children.

As detailed by the Hollywood Reporter, GoFundMe has launched a new campaign in an effort to help young girls see Captain Marvel when the film hits theaters.

The #CaptainMarvelChallenge is an effort being guided by both GoFundMe and Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles. The campaign is aiming to raise funds, donations which will help cover the cost of movie tickets for young girls — as well as tickets for chaperones — along with refreshments. The funding goal is currently set at $10,000, with any additional funds being set aside for other programs put off by Girls Inc. of Greater Los Angeles. A second beneficiary of these donations is We Have Stories, a non-profit organization which provides support to storytellers and content creators from a variety of diverse communities.

The #CaptainMarvelChallenge campaign was partially inspired by a Twitter message from Brie Larson, the actress who is portraying the eponymous superhero. Larson is best known for her roles in Short Term 12, Trainwreck, and Room. Her performance in the latter netted Larson the Academy Award for Best Actress.

Some readers may remember a similar crowdfunding campaign for Marvel’s Black Panther, which was released to critical acclaim early last year. The #BlackPantherChallenge, which was created by We Have Stories founder Frederick Joseph, raised over $50,000 to help young children see Black Panther in Harlem movie theaters.

In a statement, Joseph detailed his support not only for the #CaptainMarvelChallenge campaign, but for the film itself.

“Captain Marvel is Marvel Studios’ first female led film, and an important moment for representation. The lead character, Carol Danvers, is not only a superhero, she’s also an athlete and fighter pilot,” Joseph detailed.

“She is a prime example of the fact that women can do anything, and there isn’t a better person to be playing her than Brie Larson, who has been one of the faces of numerous feminist movements such as TIME’S UP. I am inspired by Brie and women around the globe and look forward to sending as many girls as possible to see this film.”

Captain Marvel is set to release on March 8. The film stars Brie Larson as the titular character, with Samuel J. Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury.