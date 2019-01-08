‘The Bachelorette’ 2019 Speculation Begins As People Start Picking Favorites From Colton’s ‘Bachelor’ Ladies

Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor has just started, but fans are already starting to look ahead to the Bachelorette season that will air this spring. Long-time viewers know that the next lady to hand out roses will probably come from Underwood’s group of women — and there has already been a fair amount of buzz and speculation about which lady might get the gig.

Those who have followed the Bachelor and Bachelorette franchise know that most of the time, the new lead finishes in the final four of the prior season. There have been a few exceptions over the years, but the pattern is pretty well established at this point. Given that, any speculation at this point oftentimes is based on spoilers about how the current season ends.

By the looks of social media during Colton’s Bachelor premiere, viewers — and some franchise veterans — are already picking favorites for the Bachelorette regardless of any known spoilers. Across Twitter, there were suggestions during the premiere that perhaps Catherine Agro’s dog, Lucy, should be the next Bachelorette— and there were shout-outs for Bri Barnes, Nicole Lopez-Alvar, a second run for Kaitlyn Bristowe, and a few others.

A few of Colton’s ladies who were mentioned numerous times on Twitter were Cassie Randolph, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and Hannah Godwin. Each of these beauties came off as charming and sweet — and they seemed to impress Underwood, too.

Veteran contestant Raven Gates tweeted that she’s already figured it out. The Bachelor fans may remember Raven from Nick Viall’s season, where she was the runner-up, or from Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. Raven clicked with fellow BIP contestant Adam Gottschalk during that season — and the two are still together now, per the Inquisitr.

Raven penned a Twitter message saying that she thinks if Hannah doesn’t win Colton’s final rose, she’ll be the next Bachelorette. Gates said the same via her Instagram Stories, and her beau Adam agreed with her take. In fact, Raven said she thought “one-thousand percent” that Godwin would snag the gig if she’s still available this spring.

I’m calling it now. If Hannah Godwin doesn’t win… she will be the next bachelorette. #thebachelor — Raven Gates (@ravengates) January 8, 2019

When it comes to Reality Steve‘s spoilers, he has said that it is far too early to get too serious about guessing which lady will be the next Bachelorette. That decision won’t be made until late February or early March, with filming beginning in mid-March.

Despite that, he has mentioned a couple of names as strong possibilities. Reality Steve has noted that Caelynn Miller-Keyes brings a back-story that could make her a major front-runner. As viewers will hear about more as Colton’s Bachelor season continues, Caelynn was sexually assaulted during college — and she’s become a big advocate for other assault victims.

While Caelynn may be a strong front-runner — depending on whether she is available in the spring — it sounds like Hannah is a major contender as well. Reality Steve tweeted out some Bachelor spoilers as he watched the premiere ahead of its official air date, and he was very impressed by Godwin.

Reality Steve wrote a Twitter post saying that in his opinion, Hannah will be getting a lot of attention after this season. In addition, he thinks that she’ll either be the Bachelorette or the “it” girl during the next season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Will Hannah Godwin continue to impress viewers as Colton Underwood’s Bachelor season continues — and could it snag her an opportunity to be the next Bachelorette? Could Caelynn Miller-Keyes get the gig instead, or will someone else swoop in and receive the chance to hand out roses? Fans will be curious to see how this plays out, and will be anxious to find out who ABC goes with when it’s time to start filming.