Shanina Shaik Poses Completely Naked In A Bathtub In Sultry Instagram Snapshot

Shanina Shaik has stripped down to nothing in recent Instagram posts. On Monday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sultry snap of herself submerged in a tub filled with lemon slices — and some plants — as she enjoys a restorative citrus bath.

In the photo in question, the Australian model is featured in the nude as she rests her upper body on the edge of the tub. The 27-year-old beauty is looking straight into the camera with a stern, fierce look. Her legs are seen underwater, crossed behind her, as she soaks up the goodness from the products she put in her bath.

In the caption, Shaik said she was indulging in a healing bath with products that help activate blood circulation and awaken the senses. She paired her message with a praying hands emoji, and an orange emoji.

In another similar post, Shaik is again featured in the same tub. This time, her topless torso is captured above the water as she uses her arms to censor the photo. In both snaps, the model is wearing her hair wet, suggesting she was underwater prior to having her photo taken. She is wearing minimal to no makeup on her face, which accentuates her natural beauty and striking green eyes.

In the photos, Shaik is promoting a shampoo by the brand Hers, which the model says helps her keep her hair strong — and shedding to a minimum — in a profession that takes a real toll on the health of the hair.

The latest snap, one which she shared with her 1.6 million Instagram followers, garnered nearly 29,000 likes and more than 180 comments. The topless photo garnered more than 25,700 likes, and more than 130 comments, in less than a day of having been live.

Users of the popular social media platform took to the comments section of both photos to express their admiration for the model — and to leave messages noting how fun it must be to take a bath amid colorful plants and fruits.

“I can imagine that would have been fun,” one user wrote, while another added, “your hair is goals love u.”

In a recent interview with Grazia, the Muslim model, who recently walked the Victoria’s Secret runway for the fifth time in November, praised the brand for putting on a diverse show this year.

“[W]hen we have the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, we can show the world we should come together, support one another and unite with diversity,” she is quoted as saying in the report.