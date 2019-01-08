Instagram Model Kourtney Reppert Leaves Little To The Imagination In Neon Thong Swimsuit On Instagram

Kourtney Reppert has a legion of Instagram followers, and she likes to keep them engaged. On Monday, the 32-year-old blonde bombshell took to the popular social media platform to do what she does best: Share a racy photo of her herself and challenge her fans to write a creative caption.

In the snap in question, the Instagram star is featured rocking a neon yellow one piece with a thong posterior that leaves little to the imagination. Because the Philadelphia native is sitting with her back to the camera, her booty dominates the center and focus of attention. She is seated on what appears to be a stone wall with her left leg up in a way that accentuates her curvy backside, a pose bound to send temperatures soaring.

In the caption, she urged her followers to engage in the comments section by captioning the snap.

“Best caption wins a follow backkkkkkk,” she promised in the post’s caption.

The blonde bombshell is posing in front of green plants, suggesting she may be by a pool. She is wearing her blonde tresses swept to the side and down, in a sensual yet casual style. She is wearing dark eyeliner, which makes her pale blue eyes pop, and soft pink on her lips.

The snap, which she shared with her 1.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 33,600 likes and more than 400 comments in under a day of being posted at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment her on her looks, as per usual, and also to share their rendition of the perfect caption for the sultry photo.

“‘What she tackles she conquers,'” one user suggested as the caption for the photo, while another one tried, “‘Oooh, I didn’t see you there.”

It is unclear whether Reppert will announce the winner of her challenge, or if she will simply just follow the user whose caption she likes best without any announcements. She did, however, like both of those captions in the comments section.

As the Inquisitr has pointed out previously, Reppert initially rose to the scene as a model in Philadelphia after being named the city’s “hottest sports babe” by radio station WMMR. In addition, the model was dubbed the Flyers’ “hottest fan” and the Phillies’ “hottest blonde,” the report continues. As Maxim has pointed out, the blonde bombshell, now based in Los Angeles, spends her days posing, training and tending to her carefully curated social media presence.