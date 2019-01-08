Sarah Hyland Gets Caught Stuffing Her ‘Golden Globes’ In Elevator Photo Booth Video With Boyfriend Wells Adams

The 'Modern family' star is busted enhancing her bust size in a hilarious party video.

Sarah Hyland celebrated her golden globes at The Golden Globes. The 28-year-old Modern Family star posted a hilarious elevator photo booth video to Instagram which showed her and boyfriend Wells Adams having fun at the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes after-party on Sunday night.

Hyland, who wore a plunging green velvet gown with a thigh-high slit, poked fun at her breast size by stuffing her dress with tissues, only to look like a deer caught in headlights when she realized she was being filmed. The ABC star’s boyfriend of 18 months covered his eyes as his lady stuffed her bust in the adorable video taken at the star-studded bash, which was held in the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton in California.

“Stuffing my #goldenglobes,” Hyland captioned the video, which has already received more than 3 million views on her Instagram page.

Many fans of the too-cute couple took to the comments section of Hyland’s post to say how funny it was. One fan wrote that she is “gonna call my boobs my golden globes from now on.”

“This is my favorite lift video,” another fan wrote.

Another follower petitioned for a wedding between the actress and the Bachelor in Paradise fan favorite, writing, “Can you guys just get married and have beautiful babies already?”

You can see Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ cute Golden Globes party video below.

Of course, while they are “couple goals” to many, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams weren’t the only famous duo to post a funny video from the InStyle elevator set. Other stars, including Hyland’s Modern Family co-star Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Levi Meaden shot videos in the InStyle elevator booth.

The couples are picture perfect! https://t.co/7S5eb2lxLL — Just Jared Jr. (@justjaredjr) January 7, 2019

As previously shared by the Inquisitr, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson and his pal, rapper Machine Gun Kelly, also hit up the same party and took over the photo booth set with some smoke. In the party clip, which you can see below, Davidson, 25, is seen lighting up a smoke and taking a hit before passing it over to Kelly as a concerned bellhop stands next to them. Thankfully, the rapper gives the stunned bellhop a tip on the duo’s way out.

Obviously, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ elevator photo booth video is very different than Pete Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s, but it’s clear that both pairs had a bash at the Golden Globes after-party.

In addition, Allison Janney, Amber Heard, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Kaley Cuoco and the stars from Crazy Rich Asians all shot elevator videos.