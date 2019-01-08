Instagram Bombshell Abigail Ratchford Flaunts Curvy Backside In Skimpy Red Bikini

Instagram bombshell Abigail Ratchford shared a sultry snap to her page on Tuesday, and the glamour model wowed her fans with a glimpse of her curvaceous backside. In the snap, Ratchford rocked a skimpy red bikini, while she bent over and showed off a unique glimpse of her entire body.

The top, which barely fit the busty Maxim model, showed off her ample cleavage and gave a view of her toned shoulders and arms. The thong style bottoms cut up to Ratchford’s hips which let her backside and toned thighs be put on display. The two piece number wowed her 8.7 million Instagram followers by highlighting her chiseled abs and endless curves.

For the pic, Ratchford wore her dark hair in long, loose curls that she let spill over one side of her body. Mid hair-flip, her tresses temptingly fell over her mossy colored eyes which peeked out from behind the cascade of ringlets. She lined her voluptuous lips with a dark liner, and filled in her plump pout with a nude gloss.

For accessories, the Esquire model kept it simple by rocking a singular gold band on her wrist. She also carried a red pair of sunglasses that matched her suit flawlessly.

As Ratchford is no stranger to posting gorgeous shots of herself to her social media, this latest from her is no different. It falls in line with a series of jaw-dropping pics posted by the model this month alone. On Monday, as the Inquisitr previously revealed, Ratchford posted two selfie-style shots where she showed off her ample cleavage in a Louis Vuitton-inspired top. For that shoot, she amped her makeup game up a notch and used a smokey eyeliner and a dramatic lipstick to make her features stand out.

While on vacation with friends to Cancun, Mexico, the model shared a snap of herself wading on her stomach in the ocean. For that pic, Ratchford went topless and wore only a leopard print thong for her frolic in the waves. The casual photo showed Ratchford’s hair, which is usually done to perfection, in salty looking, beach-babe waves. Fans went crazy for Ratchford’s shot of her curvy backside, and the post was liked over 220,000 times since it was posted.

The Scranton native, who is one of seven children, told Cosmopolitan last year that the majority of her family does follow her on social media except for her father, which is a relief to the model.

“When I post things that are a little sexy, I’m like, ‘Mom, thank god Dad doesn’t have Instagram,'” she quipped to Cosmo.