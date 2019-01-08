Tiffany Haddish Brushes Off Pregnancy Speculation, Explains She’s ‘Just Getting Fat’

Unless you’ve been living under a rock — or you just aren’t all that interested in Hollywood — you are aware that the 2019 Golden Globes took place this past Sunday, and Hollywood’s elite actors, filmmakers, and TV stars made their way to The Beverly Hilton to take part in a night of laughs, award upsets, and of course, fashion.

While the main draw of the awards show has always been the, well, awards, there’s no denying just how popular the pre-show red carpet walk is. While male celebrities usually don’t attract too much attention — there’s only so much you can do with a tuxedo after all — plenty of focus is placed on female celebrities, and the stunning and stylish dresses they wear to the event.

Popular actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish garnered plenty of attention as a result of what she was wearing, but not in the way you might expect. Haddish, who attended a Golden Globes afterparty hosted by Netflix, wore a stunning, hip-hugging gown, which was designed by legendary fashion icon Michael Kors, as reported by Yahoo.

Taking to Instagram, Haddish shared a video on her Instagram account, which shows her flaunting her dress as she moves down a rather trippy looking hallway, adorned with bright red lights and mirrors.

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

Unfortunately, while Haddish seems to have enjoyed the night out in her new dress, some of Instagram users were keen on spreading the hate. One commenter, in particular, drew attention to Haddish’s weight.

“U pregnant?” the commenter asked?

Haddish was quick to reply, shutting down any potential pregnancy speculation with a bit of self-deprecating humor. ]

“No just getting fat,” she quipped back.

Thankfully, Haddish’s fans were quick to rise to her defense, calling the commenter “rude” while commending Haddish for her “authenticity.”

Readers might remember how Tiffany Haddish rocked a fake baby bump to the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and joked that Michael B. Jordan had gotten her pregnant, as detailed on MTV.

More recently, Haddish made headlines when she bombed during a New Year’s Eve comedy show, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

Unfortunately, it seems like Haddish’s comedy set wasn’t resonating with the audience, which incited heckling and booing from attendees. Things got worse when she Haddish realized that the audience was getting away from her, prompting her to start drinking during her set while asking the audience if they had any jokes they wanted to share.

Haddish later took to Twitter to apologize to those in attendance.

“I wish it was better Miami. I prayed on it and I have a strong feeling this will never happened [sic] again.”