Kim Kardashian Thanks Governor For Granting Clemency To Sex-Trafficked Teen

Over the past couple of years, Kim Kardashian has made it her mission to seek justice for several individuals serving lengthy prison sentences arguably unsuitable for the crimes they’ve committed. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been successful in helping multiple prisoners and now she’s thanking Gov. Bill Haslam for granting clemency to another – Cyntoia Brown. Like many other Americans, Kim Kardashian was elated to hear the decision.

On Monday, January 7, Kim Kardashian shared a link to a report confirming Brown’s clemency and simply tweeted, “Thank you Governor Haslam.” Almost immediately after the ruling was confirmed, Kim Kardashian’s fans and other celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Ashley Judd, and singer Rihanna also chimed in on Twitter to celebrate Brown’s legal victory.

Kim Kardashian’s elated tweets followed Gov. Haslam’s official statement in reference to Brown’s case. According to E! News, Haslam’s office released an official statement in reference to Brown’s case which was described as “tragic and complex.” After much consideration, Gov. Haslam confirmed Brown would be granted full clemency agreeing that a life sentence without the possibility of parole for 51 years is “too harsh” for a juvenile.

“Cyntoia Brown committed, by her own admission, a horrific crime at the age of 16,” Haslam explained in a statement. “Yet, imposing a life sentence on a juvenile that would require her to serve at least 51 years before even being eligible for parole consideration is too harsh, especially in light of the extraordinary steps Ms. Brown has taken to rebuild her life. Transformation should be accompanied by hope. So, I am commuting Ms. Brown’s sentence, subject to certain conditions.”

???????????????????????? Thank you Governor Haslam ???????????????????????? https://t.co/rAiru84fgn — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 7, 2019

For years, Kim Kardashian has been advocating for Cyntoia Brown, who was 16 when the murder took place. An incarcerated Brown, who is now 30-years-old, has already served 14 years behind bars for the murder of Johnny Allen, the man who reportedly forced her into prostitution.

After she was found guilty of murdering her abuser, the case sparked a huge debate because most people could not understand how she could be held accountable for murdering the man allegedly responsible for prostituting an underaged teen. Although Brown confessed to murdering Brown in self-defense, prosecutors would not allow the case to be considered “self-defense” because Brown also admitted to stealing Allen’s guns. However, the circumstancing surrounding the case still led to arguments about Brown’s sentence which is why Kim Kardashian and others began advocating for her.

Cyntoia Brown is scheduled to be released from prison on August 7, 2019.