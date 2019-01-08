Elsa Hosk Poses Completely Nude In New Instagram Story

Victoria’s Secret angel Elsa Hosk recently took to her Instagram Stories and sent pulses racing as she posed completely nude while filming herself in the mirror. Elsa struck a side pose and censored herself with one hand. She tied her hair into a messy bun, and wrote in the caption that she “woke up feeling it.” In the video, the 30-year-old model showed off her killer abs — and also flashed her perky derriere and long legs.

Apart from the eye-popping video, Elsa also posted a series of other Instagram Stories wherein she not only flaunted her beautiful face, but also filmed the breathtakingly-beautiful view of Tokyo’s Mount Fuji from outside her hotel window. She filmed the video in the early morning, and informed users that she had been up since 4 a.m. because of the jetlag. Hosk added that she couldn’t wait to enjoy the day.

In the next video, she was featured dressed up as if to go out — wearing a white t-shirt by Chanel which she paired with a gold watch, gold hoop earrings, and a stone-studded gold ring. Elsa shared the same picture on her Instagram feed as well, an image which garnered 293,000 likes and 1,700 comments.

As she wrote the caption in Japanese — translating to good morning — many of her fans expressed their appreciation and excitement by filling her comments sections with compliments written in the same language.

“Welcome to Japan. We hope that you will have a wonderful time,” one of her fans wrote. Another one said that Elsa is the “most good-looking Victoria’s Secret model ever.”

In another post — which Elsa termed “the last pic of her whole trip” — she was featured wearing a black jacket and a pair of black shorts by Revolve, which she teamed up with a pair of white trainers. Per the geotag, the pictures were captured at Kawaii Monster Cafe in Tokyo. In one of the pictures, Elsa is featured eating french fries while fellow model Romee Strijd can also be seen sitting with her, eating some colorful spaghetti.

The post in question racked up more than 206,489 likes and 600 comments. Fans and followers showered the two ladies with various compliments. Romee also posted the picture on her own account, and the snap racked up 217,000 likes and various comments.

“You two are my most favorite VS models,” one fan wrote. Another admirer felt surprised by how the two models are so thin, despite eating carbohydrate-rich food.

As the Inquisitr earlier reported, it isn’t only Romee and Elsa who have been holidaying in Japan. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Olivia Culpo is also currently in Japan with her sister, Sophie Culpo.