How Did ‘RHONY’s’ Bethenny Frankel And Boyfriend Paul Bernon Ring In The New Year?

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon began dating at the end of last year.

Bethenny Frankel and her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, reportedly rang in the new year with their kids — including his two children from his previous marriage, and her eight-year-old daughter Bryn, who she shares with ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The blended family celebrated the occasion in Mexico.

On January 6, People magazine shared a report, one confirming that the Real Housewives of New York City star and her boyfriend of the past several months celebrated New Year’s Eve at the Rosewood Mayakoba resort in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“She seemed to be very happy, hanging out with her boyfriend and some friends,” their source revealed.

“The kids were always out and about running around having fun, while Bethenny spent a lot of time hanging out on the beach, talking a lot and holding court with her group,” the source added. “She used the outdoor jacuzzi, spa steam room, and at one point, she and her boyfriend went for a walk and held hands. They seemed happy.”

Prior to Frankel and Bernon’s trip to Mexico, the couple enjoyed a “healing retreat” in the Dominican Republic — and spent Christmas there as well. During their trip, Frankel went public with her relationship with Bernon for the very first time. She shared a couples photo on Instagram.

Days before confirming her relationship with a photo, Frankel addressed her romance with Bernon for the first time by revealing that he saved her life after she suffered an allergic reaction to a fish entree while in Boston.

Below is Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon’s Instagram debut.

On Twitter in December, after suffering from an allergic reaction to fish, Bethenny Frankel opened up to her fans and followers about the experience. She revealed that it was her boyfriend, Paul Bernon, who saved her life.

“I have a rare fish allergy. Sunday, I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40,” Frankel tweeted. “I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an #epipen.”

According to People, sources confirmed Frankel’s relationship with Bernon in September of last year — just weeks after Dennis Shields, Frankel’s former boyfriend, was found dead at his Trump Tower home in New York City.

One month later, Frankel and Bernon were photographed together for the first time during an outing in Boston. Since then, the couple has been spotted together frequently, often in the Big Apple and in the Hamptons.