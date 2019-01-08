Big Court Ruling Could Mean Donald Trump Won’t Be Able To Block People On Twitter

A Virginia court ruled on Monday that public officials cannot block their constituents.

If Donald Trump doesn’t like anybody calling him out on Twitter, he simply blocks them. This habit has led to court challenges by those that have been blocked by Trump, with petitioners arguing that as constituents of the President, they cannot be blocked from his Twitter page. The White House, on the other hand, has claimed that because the @realDonaldTrump Twitter handle which Trump uses to block people is not official and was up before he became President, he has done nothing wrong.

While that case is still pending in the circuit courts, another case of a similar nature being contested in a Virginia court sided with the petitioner. A case was brought against a local county official in Virginia accused of violating the First Amendment rights of one of their constituents by blocking them on the official’s Facebook page. The Fourth Circuit Court in Virginia ruled that the petitioner cannot be blocked by the local official because “the First Amendment, which prohibits government censorship of real-life communications, also applies to online platforms,” according to Axios.

“Public officials, who increasingly use social media accounts as public forums to foster speech and debate among their constituents, have no greater license to suppress dissent online than they do offline,” said attorney Katie Fallow, who argued the case.

NEW from the 4th Circuit: Elected officials cannot silence critics on social media, court says in Virginia case with implications for how @realDonaldTrump manages his Twitter account.https://t.co/U0yeDGxLkr — Ann Marimow (@amarimow) January 7, 2019

This court decision could have a significant impact. While such cases have been contested in district courts for a few years, this is one of the first times that a circuit court has reached such a decision to protect the First Amendment rights of subjects. Trump’s case is expected to be heard this summer in circuit courts, and it is likely that judgments may be given keeping this one in mind. Joshua Geltzer, Executive Director of the Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection at Georgetown Law Center, said that judges tend to look at “sister circuits” in cases where the nature of the arguments are similar.

Despite White House’s stance that Trump is not liable as a public official because it is not the official POTUS account which blocks people, the argument might not hold up well in court because Trump has used his Twitter handle repeatedly to make official communications not only with the public but even with members of his own administration.

If the Monday decision by the Virginia court is anything to go by, it is likely that Donald Trump might have to welcome back people he so angrily blocked on Twitter by the end of summer.