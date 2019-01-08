Colton Underwood Reacts To The Endless Jokes About His Virginity On ‘The Bachelor’ Premiere

The virgin 'Bachelor' star admits the 'virginity thing was overplayed' on the first episode of the ABC dating show.

Colton Underwood’s premiere of The Bachelor was all about his virginity, but the 26-year-old ABC reality star promises there is much more to him—and to his season. On Monday’s season premiere of The Bachelor, Underwood’s virginity was referenced more than a dozen times in both taped footage from his opening night limo meet and greet and during the multiple live premiere parties hosted by ABC.

Bachelor host Chris Harrison kicked things off by announcing, “Everybody is here to see what will happen on Colton’s dramatic journey and whether he just might lose something along the way.”

Later Harrison said, “Unlike any other season in Bachelor history, Colton really has something to lose.”

But as Vulture notes, the virginity references—which had already been used in ABC’s marketing tools for months, including a poster inspired by the film The 40-Year-Old Virgin—did not stop with the host. Many of Colton’s 30 women chose to poke fun at his virginity within seconds of meeting him.

Demi Burnett, the first girl out of the limo, quipped, “I haven’t dated a virgin since I was 12, but I’m willing to give it another shot.”

Contestant Caitlin Clemmens went a step further by handing Colton a bright red balloon, then popping it with a needle before telling The Bachelor star: “Now that I’ve popped your cherry, we don’t have to talk about virginity anymore.”

Another Bachelor contestant joked about taking Colton’s “V-card” after faking him out with a deck of playing cards, while another, Onyeka, noted, “If I was the person Colton gave his virginity do, I’d definitely bring out all the tricks.”

“At least he’s a cute virgin!” another wifely wannabe said.

Beauty queen Caelynn Miller-Keyes, who was lucky enough to get a kiss from The Bachelor star on the first night, gushed, “He kisses very well for a virgin.”

As The Bachelor, Colton Underwood was supposed to be calling the shots but instead found himself in the hot seat when contestant Erika McNutt asked him point blank “why” he’s still a virgin. Underwood explained that it was a “conscious decision” at first, and then his focus on his football career derailed his dating life.

“I’m not waiting for a ring, I’m not waiting for marriage, I’m waiting to be in love, I’m waiting for it to feel right,” The Bachelor star explained.

The talk about Colton’s virginity also made its way to The Bachelor premiere party in Dallas, hosted live by former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and JoJo Fletcher. At one point, Bristowe and former Bachelor contestant Alexis Waters joked about Colton’s virginity when talking about mammals and sex.

“Dolphins are the only mammals besides humans that enjoy sex for pleasure, unlike Colton,” Bristowe cracked.

The steady stream of virginity references did not go unnoticed by Colton. After the three-hour live Bachelor premiere aired, Colton Underwood took to Twitter to comment, “Anyone drunk yet from taking shots anytime they say ‘virgin?'”

The Bachelor star also tweeted that he knows “the virginity thing” was overplayed in the premiere episode of the ABC dating show.

“Hang in there! You will find out other things about me, I promise,” Underwood wrote.

Chris Harrison has also promised that there is more to Colton Underwood than his virginity. But in an interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Harrison also admitted that he hopes Colton’s virginity will be non-existent by the time his season of The Bachelor wraps. When asked if he thinks Underwood will remain a virgin by season’s end, Harrison replied, “Not if I do my job right.”