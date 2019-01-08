Gal Gadot Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In Black Swimsuit On Instagram During Tropical Getaway

After wrapping up shooting for the blockbuster Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot enjoyed a much-deserved getaway over the holidays. The 33-year-old actress took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to share a series of photos from her vacation, including one in which she shows off her stunning figure in a black one-piece swimsuit.

In the fourth photo of the series, the Wonder Woman star is rocking an asymmetrical one piece. The swimsuit features a cutout on her side that exposes a bit of her midsection. The one-shoulder swimsuit also highlights the strong structure of the Israeli beauty’s shoulders as she poses near the ocean. Gadot is wearing her hair naturally loose, in waves which suggest that she had recently gone for a swim in the sea.

She is wearing little to no makeup, letting her fresh face show its natural glow. In the other photos from the series, the actress is featured alongside friends and loved ones as they hang out on the paradisal beach — though it is unclear where the photos were taken. There was no geotag included with Gal Gadot’s post.

According to the Daily Mail, Gadot was vacationing with a group of friends, which included Israeli actresses Rotem Sela, Yael Goldman, and Maya Dagan. The snaps include the women soaking up the sun on a white sand beach, doing yoga by the sea, and relaxing on floats in a pool.

In the caption, the actress expressed how grateful she is for the women in her life — loved ones that make her days complete. As the Daily Mail noted, the holiday came as filming for Wonder Woman 1984 concluded in December after six months of hard work. The film is expected to be released in 2020.

“Wow. What a magical vacation with inspiring women that I’m lucky to have in my life. So many laughs and funny moments, deep conversations about life in the most beautiful set up of our beautiful nature.. Couldn’t be more grateful,” Gadot wrote of the series of snapshots.

The photos, which Gadot shared with her impressive 27.3 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 895,000 likes and more than 1,800 comments in short order. Users of the social media platform — and fans of the actress — flocked to the comments section to show their admiration, and to wish her a happy 2019.

“Love you so much, you are so perfect,” one user wrote, paired with a red heart emoji. Another echoed this sentiment by sharing, “I’m the biggest fan of yours.”