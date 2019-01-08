John Legend Defends Old Photo With Harvey Weinstein: ‘It Was Before His Abuse Was Known To Me’

On Monday evening, John Legend took to Twitter to defend himself when an old photo of the singer posing with disgraced Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein spread across social media. Fans of Legend were surprised to see him associating with the convicted sexual abuser given the “All of Me” singer’s recent support for the victims of R Kelly’s sexual misconduct, Metro reported.

The photo in question, which showed Legend, wife Chrissty Teigen, and Weinstein at the Sundance Film Festival, was taken in 2016. The allegations against Weinstein were not made until a year later, and the movie mogul’s charges did not come until 2018.

A Twitter user shared the photo asking Legend to explain himself. Legend defended himself by saying that, at the time, he was unaware of Weinstein’s crimes.

“I took a photo with and worked with Harvey on several occasions before his abuse was known to me and the rest of the world. Since his being exposed, his company and career have rightfully been destroyed and he’s been indicted,” Legend wrote.

Legend recently appeared on the Lifetime docu-series Surviving R Kelly, where he voiced his support for the singer-songwriter’s sexual assault victims. The series recounted multiple allegations made against R Kelly over the past 20 years.

“If y’all wanna cape for R and discount all these women’s stories, just say it. Don’t bring up some old pics of me and somebody else,” the crooner continued.

Legend is one of several artists who have spoken out against R Kelly. Other musicians include Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, and Jada Pinkett Smith, according to Essence.

Legend’s message sparked a conversation with fans. While many users supported the singer’s claim, one user did join in to defend why the photo was questioned in the first place.

“No one is trying to minimize the actions of R Kelly. We are just trying to make sure everyone keeps that same energy across the board,” they said.

Legend went on to explain that he was asked to be in Surviving R Kelly because he is friends with the director, as well as many R Kelly protesters. He may not have appeared in a documentary about Weinstein, but Legend said that he still feels the movie producer and R Kelly deserve the same treatment.

After the first episode aired, Legend said he knew he wanted to appear in the series because he believes the women who have made claims against R Kelly. He feels they should be brought to justice, ET Canada reported.

The six-part series aired on Lifetime on Thursday through Saturday. It is still available to view on Lifetime’s website.