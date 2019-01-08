Margot Robbie To Play Barbie In Live-Action Film

Margot Robbie’s a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world.

After much speculation, it’s been reported by E! News that Robbie will not only star in a live-action Barbie film — but she will also serve as a producer. Warner Bros. and Mattel are partnering up to bring the popular Barbie franchise to the big screen, and this will be the first ever live-action Barbie movie. Robbie is thrilled to be a part of the project, and released a statement about how excited she is to be on board.

“Playing with Barbie promotes confidence, curiosity and communication throughout a child’s journey to self-discovery. Over the brand’s almost 60 years, Barbie has empowered kids to imagine themselves in aspirational roles from a princess to president.”

“I’m so honored to take on this role and produce a film that I believe will have a tremendously positive impact on children and audiences worldwide,” she shared. “I can’t imagine better partners than Warner Bros. and Mattel to bring this film to the big screen.”

Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich also expressed his excitement to be working with Mattel, and called the latest project a “great start” to their partnership. He also applauded the choice of Robbie to play Barbie and to serve as a producer, saying that she is the ideal candidate to play the role — and to bring the Barbie story to life.

And Robbie is keeping things in the family in the latest film. It is also being reported that Margot’s husband, Tom Ackerley, and business partner, Josey McNamara, will serve alongside the actress as co-producers.

Originally, the Barbie film was signed with Sony Pictures, but they later turned it down — only to have the rights for the film revert back to Mattel. Soon after, the partnership between Mattel and Warner Brothers formed, and now the rest is history. So far, the film is only in the development stages and no release date has been set.

And with all of the upcoming projects on her plate, Margot Robbie says that she isn’t looking to start a family anytime soon. As the Inquisitr recently shared, Robbie recently dished about life as a married woman, calling it the “most fun ever.”

But the 28-year-old made it clear that while she does want kids with husband Tom Ackerley at some point in the future, that isn’t in the cards right now. In fact, the actress even joked that she already has trouble taking care of her two dogs.

“If I’m looking into my future 30 years from now, I want to see a big Christmas dinner with tons of kids there,” Robbie shared. “But definitely not at the moment. That’s 100 percent certain.”